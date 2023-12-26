Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size Worth USD 39.72 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market size was USD 7.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

vEPC refers to a framework that helps the convergence of voice and data on Fourth Generation (4G) and Fifth Generation (5G) networks. Need for vEPC is increasing due to rising acceptance of cloud computing and virtualization technologies. The adoption of cloud-based vEPC deployments provides advantages such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and simplified management compared to traditional hardware-based solutions.

Cloud infrastructure allows organizations to scale their network resources dynamically, reducing operational costs and enhancing flexibility. In addition, virtualization technologies enable the separation of software from hardware, optimizing resource utilization and streamlining network management. Organizations can unlock opportunities for network optimization, efficient service delivery, and improved user experiences, by integrating vEPC with cloud computing and virtualization technologies.

Moreover, increasing use of data-intensive applications and emergence of technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, have generated a substantial need for reliable and high-speed connectivity. Both businesses and consumers require uninterrupted connectivity to support bandwidth-intensive activities such as video streaming, online gaming, and real-time data transmission.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2107

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.15 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 18.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 39.72 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Offerings, deployment mode, network type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, SAMSUNG, Athonet srl, and NEC Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2107

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global virtualized evolved packet core market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Affirmed Networks

Mavenir

SAMSUNG

Athonet srl

NEC Corporation

Strategic Development

On 22 October, 2022, The Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) selected its first portfolio of 35 research, innovation, and trial projects to enable the evolution of 5G ecosystems and promote 6G research in Europe. With combined funding for this new portfolio of around USD 250 million under Horizon Europe, the aim is to build a first-class European supply chain for advanced 5G systems and build Europe’s 6G technology capacities.

On 22 September, 2022, Nokia unveiled its newest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, Automation, Visualization, and Analytics (AVA) charging, aimed at assisting Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises in efficiently launching new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases. Leveraging insights gained from numerous customer engagements, the solution incorporates business intelligence to facilitate swift monetization of 5G and IoT services. With its ‘Intelligence Everywhere’ approach, AVA Charging leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), no code configuration, open APIs, multi-cloud orchestration, and digital ecosystems to deliver comprehensive capabilities.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2107



Some Key Highlights from the Report

The service segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vEPC market over the forecast period. This is due to rising adoption of vEPC solutions and increasing need for a comprehensive range of services to facilitate their deployment and operation. These services include consulting, system integration, customization, training, and ongoing technical support.

The Fifth Generation (5G) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global vEPC market over the forecast period due to rising acceptance of 5G technology. The 5G network provides remarkable benefits, including high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency, and the ability to connect a massive number of devices. These capabilities unlock the potential for transformative applications across various industries, leading to rising demand and driving revenue growth of this segment.

The telecommunication service provider is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global vEPC market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market on the basis of offerings, deployment mode, network type, end-use, and region:

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solutions Virtualized Packet Gateway Virtualized Mobility Management Entity (vMME) Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) Services Consulting and Advisory Services System Integration and Deployment Services Maintenance and Support Services



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises Cloud-based



Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

LTE 5G



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Telecommunication Service Providers Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) Enterprises Manufacturing Healthcare Transportation and Logistics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Data Visualization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Software, Service, Solution), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise (Small, Medium, Large), By End Use (Healthcare, Education, Government), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Interactive Fitness Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Fitness Equipment, Software System), By Application (Gym, Household), By End Use (Non-Residential, Residential), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market , By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Fraud Analytics, Security Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Supply Chain Analytics, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms Market By Platform Type (Business Intelligence Platforms, Advanced & Predictive Analytics Platforms, CPM Suite), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), By Mode of Deployment, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Cyberbiosecurity Market , By Attack Type (Malware, Phishing Mails, Ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attacks, Password Attacks, Sabotage, Corporate Espionage, Crime/Extortion, Other Malicious Activities), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights