Agriculture Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 13,410 Million by 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agriculture packaging market size accounted for USD 8,250 million in 2023 and grew to USD 13,140 million in 2024 with a significant CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2032. Asia-Pacific led the market with the largest market share of 41% in 2022.



Optimizing Agricultural Business Through Strategic Packaging Solutions

Agriculture packaging is a packaging for agricultural products to contain, wrap, which will protect it during the processing, transportation, storage, and distribution.

The scientific method of safeguarding agriculture products through packaging is crucial in preventing physical damage, chemical changes, and microbial contamination during transportation and storage. Additionally, an attractive packaging design plays a significant role in influencing consumer behavior and contributes to the marketing process. While packaging does not enhance the inherent quality of the product, its primary function is to preserve the product's freshness and quality, ensuring easy and safe handling by consumers.

For the short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5083

In the complex journey from grower to consumer, various packaging options such as crates, baskets, bags, wooden boxes, hampers, trays, film packaging, polythene wraps, palletized containers and bulk bins are employed to facilitate handling, transportation, and marketing of fresh produce. Recent trends indicate a shift towards a broader range of package sizes to meet the diverse requirements of consumers, wholesalers, processing operations and food service buyers. Agricultural business costs are heavily influenced by packing and packaging materials, therefore it is critical that producers, packers, shippers, purchasers, and consumers are aware of the variety of packaging options available.

For Instance, In November 2022, Upward Farms introduces an innovative resealable packaging design for its USDA-certified organic microgreens, featuring a 38% reduction in plastic content.



In the face of a growing global population, the demand for increased food production is on the rise. Agricultural packaging emerges as a critical solution for farmers and producers, facilitating the efficient delivery of food with minimal losses. This specialized packaging addresses wastage concerns during post-harvest treatments, production processes, storage, and transportation, ensuring both short and long-term stability in the farmer-consumer relationship.

The packaging of pesticides, known for their toxicity and reactivity, demands meticulous attention. High-quality standards are applied in the agricultural packaging of pesticides, utilizing pouches that enhance sealing and handling, thus averting any potential malfunctioning. Adequate ventilation, allowing rapid heat dissipation, is essential in this context. The goal is to minimize water loss from the products, preserving their freshness over an extended period.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5083

Agriculture Packaging Market Trends

Trends Biodegradable Packaging Plastic, the predominant packaging material for over a century, faces growing environmental scrutiny due to its slow decomposition. Biodegradable packaging and films are gaining prominence in response to heightened consumer awareness and the demand for eco-friendly options.



These alternatives present sustainable business options using materials such as starch, cellulose, PLA, PHA, PHB and plant-based sources like coconut, sugarcane, hemp and cornstarch.



Beyond ecological benefits, these innovations prove economically viable for adoption, aligning with business goals to reduce environmental impacts within the packaging sector. Internet of Packaging The Internet of Packaging heralds a technological shift in the conventional packaging landscape, enabling enhanced consumer-brand connections.



Innovative packaging, incorporating smart labels, QR codes, NFC chips and RFID, serves as a conduit for security, authentication, and connectivity, transforming product packaging into a digital data carrier.



Augmented Reality (AR) packaging facilitates deeper customer engagement by offering diverse product content, discount codes, and video tutorials.



IoT devices embedded in packaging also enable brands to integrate diagnostic and indicator features, delivering real-time insights into product conditions. This transformative packaging paradigm enhances customer interaction and offers businesses valuable data-driven tools for strategic marketing. Recyclable Packaging In response to global bans on single-use plastics, businesses actively seek alternative materials for compliant product packaging.



Embracing recyclable materials emerges as a critical solution, facilitating the adoption of circular packaging practices.



Notably, post-consumer resins are recyclable packaging materials derived from post-consumer waste, aligning with sustainability goals. Additionally, innovative startups are introducing easily recyclable mono-material packaging, replacing complex multi-layered alternatives.



This strategic shift towards recyclable packaging ensures regulatory compliance and positions businesses at the forefront of environmentally conscious practices in the evolving landscape of sustainable packaging.

Asia's Ascendance Leading the Way in Agricultural Packaging

The agriculture packaging market in Asia has emerged as a global leader across various materials, including plastic, paper, paperboard, metal, and composite materials. Notably, Asia plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and setting trends in the packaging landscape for agricultural products.

In the realm of agriculture packaging, Asia stands out as the dominant force, with China spearheading both consumption and production. China, a key player in the region, leads the way by annually utilizing over 5.2 million tonnes of agricultural plastics. This substantial consumption underscores China's integral role in shaping the global agricultural packaging market. Asia plays a leading role in producing bio-plastic material from agriculture accounts 41% of the manufacture.

Plastic, being a versatile and widely used material in agriculture packaging, finds extensive applications in protecting and preserving crops, facilitating efficient transportation, and ensuring product quality. The dominance of Asia, particularly China, in the consumption and production of agricultural plastics highlights the region's strategic importance in the overall global agricultural supply chain.

Moreover, Asia's influence extends beyond plastic, encompassing a comprehensive array of packaging materials. The region's leadership is evident in categories such as paper, paperboard, metal, and composite materials. This multifaceted approach reflects the diverse needs and preferences within the agricultural sector, ranging from flexible and lightweight options to more robust and durable packaging solutions.

One notable statistic is that Asia represents nearly 70 percent of the global usage of films in agricultural applications. Films play a crucial role in agriculture packaging, serving functions such as protection against environmental factors, preservation of freshness, and even innovative marketing through visually appealing packaging.

China's prominence in both consumption and production of agricultural plastics further emphasizes the nation's strategic position in shaping the trajectory of the agriculture packaging market. As a major player, China's practices and preferences have a ripple effect on the broader Asian market and contribute significantly to global industry trends.

In conclusion, Asia, with China at the forefront, is a powerhouse in the agriculture packaging market, influencing the industry's direction across various materials. The region's dominance in plastic, paper and metal usage, particularly in agricultural applications, underscores its significance in ensuring the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation of packaging solutions that are integral to the agricultural supply chain on a global scale.

In August 2023, Amcor, a globally recognized leader in the development and production of sustainable packaging solutions, announced its strategic decision to acquire Phoenix Flexibles. This acquisition is positioned to enhance Amcor's capabilities in the rapidly growing Indian market, aligning with its commitment to expansion and industry leadership

The agriculture packaging market in North America has experienced robust growth, driven by various factors contributing to the industry's expansion. The region's diverse agricultural landscape, encompassing a wide range of crops and livestock, has necessitated versatile packaging solutions, fueling market demand. Sustainability initiatives have played a crucial role, with increasing awareness of environmental concerns leading to a shift towards eco-friendly packaging materials and practices. North America produces 18.9% bio-based packaging material for agriculture used in packaging industry.

Stringent regulatory standards governing packaging materials, safety, and labelling in North America have influenced industry players to adopt responsible practices, ensuring the quality and integrity of agricultural products. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including smart packaging solutions and digitalization for inventory management and real-time tracking, has enhanced supply chain efficiency.

Moreover, strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers among key industry players in North America have contributed to integrated packaging solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the agriculture sector. The region's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and adherence to consumer preferences positions North America as a leading player in shaping the trajectory of the global agriculture packaging market.

Strategic Imperatives in Agricultural Packaging

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 2022 highlights that agriculture waste and packaging contribute substantially to solid waste, constituting nearly half of it. EUROSTAT's survey reveals that each European Union resident generates approximately 200 kg of packaging waste annually, with paper and cardboard comprising 41.5%, followed by plastic (19.5%), and glass (19.1%). EU proposes a revised Directive on Packaging and Packaging Waste, targeting full recyclability of all packaging by 2030. Despite a 25% increase in EU packaging waste, the industry lags in recycling efforts, partly attributed to evolving consumption habits and industry resistance to eco-friendly waste management practices. This misalignment perpetuates reliance on outdated disposal methods such as incineration and landfills.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

Consumers in the agricultural sector now encounter a spectrum of innovative packaging choices. This strategic packaging not only guards against harm or contamination from micro-organisms, air, moisture, and toxins but also prevents product spillage or leakage, as noted by agriculturists. Industry experts emphasize the multifaceted benefits of proper packaging, encompassing cost-effectiveness, speed, quality, and innovation. Beyond these advantages, packaging serves as a crucial medium for preserving food quality, reducing wastage, and minimizing the need for preservatives. Experts highlight its pivotal role in protecting against chemical and physical damage while conveying essential information to both consumers and marketers.

Effective packaging not only enhances the visual appeal of agricultural products but also serves as a powerful advertising tool, contributing to increased product value and, consequently, higher sales. Moreover, it fosters customer satisfaction through a customer-oriented approach.

For Instance, In November 2023, A revolutionary totally biodegradable and recyclable tray made from rice waste has been launched by TIPA, a leader in the world of compostable packaging solutions.



Plastic's Pervasive Influence in the Agricultural Industry

Plastic plays a pervasive role across various facets of agriculture, encompassing plant production, livestock management (including feed and animal care), and fisheries and aquaculture. Furthermore, they are integral in systematic applications within distribution and retail, serving to protect and uphold the quality of agricultural products.

This global utilization of plastic products exhibits regional and country-specific variations, influenced by factors such as the level of mechanization, the length of the supply chain, and reliance on export markets. The extensive use of plastic in agriculture is not uniform, with different regions employing varying types and quantities of plastic products. Notably, films emerge as the predominant category, constituting substantial volumes of non-packaging plastics employed in agricultural practices.

Recognizing the diverse applications and regional disparities in plastic usage within the agricultural sector is crucial for stakeholders to navigate challenges effectively. As the industry grapples with sustainability concerns, informed strategies for plastic use, disposal, and alternatives become imperative, aligning with global efforts to foster responsible and eco-friendly agricultural practices.

For Instance, in august 2023, In partnership with Arena Packaging, Fresh Del Monte introduces the first-ever reusable plastic banana containers, ushering in a revolution in the industry.



A predominant portion of agricultural plastics constitutes single-use products, with their operational lifespan contingent upon the specific application and geographical region. Despite this variability, the majority of these plastics, irrespective of their initial purpose, transition into waste within a twelve-month timeframe. The short-lived nature of these agricultural plastics underscores the pressing need for sustainable practices, recycling initiatives, and alternative materials within the agricultural sector to address the environmental impact associated with their disposal. As the industry grapples with the challenges posed by the rapid accumulation of agricultural plastic waste, there is a growing imperative to adopt strategies that promote extended usability, responsible disposal, and the integration of eco-friendly alternatives in pursuit of a more sustainable agricultural landscape.

Browse More Insights of Towards Packaging:

The global food packaging technology and equipment market size anticipated to ascend from USD 39.9 billion in 2022 to projecting a trajectory towards USD 74.23 billion by 2032, registered at 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size anticipated to ascend from USD 39.9 billion in 2022 to projecting a trajectory towards USD 74.23 billion by 2032, registered at 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global digital printing packaging market size to surge from USD 22.10 billion in 2022 to an anticipated zenith of USD 56.03 billion terminus of 2032, registered at 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size to surge from USD 22.10 billion in 2022 to an anticipated zenith of USD 56.03 billion terminus of 2032, registered at 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global feed packaging market size current valuation of USD 17.65 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 32.98 billion by 2032, registered at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size current valuation of USD 17.65 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 32.98 billion by 2032, registered at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global water-soluble packaging market size expected to increase from USD 3.02 billion in 2022 to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2032, registered at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size expected to increase from USD 3.02 billion in 2022 to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2032, registered at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global liquid packaging market size experiences growth from USD 338.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 585.74 billion by 2032, registered at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 to 2032.



The global utilization of plastic films in terrestrial agricultural production is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes annually, constituting approximately two percent of the total global plastic production, which was recently measured at 359 million tonnes. Notably, within the European Union (EU), plastic films dominate, accounting for 75 percent of all plastics employed in both crop and livestock production. While specific data from other regions is lacking, the European ratio pertaining to the prevalence of films in relation to all agricultural plastics has been utilized as a benchmark. This benchmark estimates the global usage of other agricultural plastic products, including irrigation tape, pipes, twines, and nets, at approximately 2.5 million tonnes annually. This data highlights the substantial role of plastic films in global agricultural practices, particularly in the EU, underscoring the need for sustainable practices and innovative solutions to manage and mitigate the environmental impact associated with their usage.

For Instance In November 2023, Yara implemented packaging manufactured with at least 30% recycled plastic throughout Europe in 2023 as part of its efforts to lessen its environmental impact. By 2030, the company hopes to cut the carbon footprint of its packaging materials from 2021 levels by forty percent.



Competitive Landscape

The agricultural packaging market is characterized by intense competition among key industry players, including Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Mondi Group Bemis Company, Inc., DS Smith Plc, LC Packaging International, BV, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, International Paper Company, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd, Atlantic Packaging. These entities are making significant investments in the manufacturing of agricultural packaging solutions. Notably, industry leaders are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to augment their product portfolios, thereby contributing to the global expansion of the agriculture packaging market.

November 2022, Sonoco demonstrated strategic growth by acquiring Westrock’s interest in RTS Packaging. This transaction grants Sonoco complete ownership of fourteen converting operations, comprising ten in the United States, two in Mexico, two in South America, and one paper mill in the United States. Such strategic moves underscore the dynamic nature of the agricultural packaging market, with key players strategically positioning themselves through acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their market presence and capabilities.

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Canadian agricultural supply company Agri-Flex was acquired by Irish-owned packaging and distribution giant Zeus.

, Canadian agricultural supply company Agri-Flex was acquired by Irish-owned packaging and distribution giant Zeus. In June 2022 , Transcontinental Inc. declared that it had acquired Armenia, Colombia-based Banaplast S.A.S., a flexible packaging manufacturer. Banaplast actively works to safeguard crops in other fruit plantations as well as the agro-industrial sector of banana and plantain.

, Transcontinental Inc. declared that it had acquired Armenia, Colombia-based Banaplast S.A.S., a flexible packaging manufacturer. Banaplast actively works to safeguard crops in other fruit plantations as well as the agro-industrial sector of banana and plantain. In May 2023 , A leader in compostable packaging solutions in Europe, TIPA Compostable Packaging has announced that it has acquired Bio4Pack. As the market's demand for genuinely circular packaging solutions continues to rise, Bio4Pack has teamed up with TIPA leadership to develop an extensive line of biodegradable packaging.

, A leader in compostable packaging solutions in Europe, TIPA Compostable Packaging has announced that it has acquired Bio4Pack. As the market's demand for genuinely circular packaging solutions continues to rise, Bio4Pack has teamed up with TIPA leadership to develop an extensive line of biodegradable packaging. In October 2023, Greif, Inc., a world leader in industrial packaging goods and services, announced that it has purchased Reliance Products, Ltd., a top Canadian manufacturer of small plastic containers and high-performance barrier and traditional blow moulded jerrycans.

Major Key Player in the Agriculture Packaging Market Includes:

Sonoco Products Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Mondi Group

Bemis Company, Inc.

DS Smith Plc.

LC Packaging International BV

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

International Paper Company

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd.

Atlantic Packaging

Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Metal

Composite Materials

By End Use

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Seeds

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

LMEA

Explore the statistics and insights concerning the packaging industry and its segmentation: Get a Subscription

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/