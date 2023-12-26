DEADLINE ALERT for SPWR, AHCO, and DCGO: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – October 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 – February 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically: (1) AdaptHealth misstated the Company’s true ability to generate organic growth in its diabetes segment; (2) AdaptHealth engaged in improper upcoding and other illicit billing practices; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2022 – September 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (3) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the Relocation Contract; (4) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

