January 2. 2024 Lawsuit Deadline: Investors who lost over $200,000 with Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK).

Investors, who lost more than $200,000 with shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 02, 2024. Those NASDAQ: OTLK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 03, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: OTLK shares against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD, that Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls ("CMC") and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was re-submitted to the FDA, that as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form, that accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.