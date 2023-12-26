BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq – RYZB), Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq – GRCL), Daseke, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSKE), Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – KRTX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq – RYZB)

Under the terms of the agreement, RayzeBio will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, RayzeBio stockholders will receive $62.50 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the RayzeBio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bristol Myers Squibb is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rayzebio-inc-nasdaq-ryzb.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq – GRCL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Gracell will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq - AZN), which will acquire all of Gracell’s fully diluted share capital (including shares represented by ADSs) through a merger for a price of $2.00 per ordinary share in cash at closing (equivalent to $10.00 per ADS of Gracell) plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share (equivalent to $1.50 per ADS of Gracell) in cash payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. The investigation concerns whether the Gracell Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AstraZeneca PLC is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gracell-biotechnologies-inc-nasdaq-grcl/.

Daseke, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSKE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Daseke will be acquired by TFI International Inc. (“TFI International”) (NYSE - TFII) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion. Daseke shareholders will receive $8.30 per share in cash for each share held. The investigation concerns whether the Daseke Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether TFI International is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/daseke-inc-nasdaq-dske/.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – KRTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Karuna Therapeutics will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion. Karuna Therapeutics stockholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Karuna Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bristol Myers Squibb is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/karuna-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-krtx/.

