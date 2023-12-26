Thumzup Reaffirms its Instagram-First Strategy Heading into 2024

Company Recently Added Over 50 New Advertisers as the Thumzup Platform Continues to Gain Adoption

(Los Angeles, CA), Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to reaffirm its Instagram-first strategy as the Company continues to aggressively add new advertisers to its platform. Last week, Thumzup announced that it has added more than 50 new advertisers to its platform since June 1, 2023 – growth of more than 40% – demonstrating continued adoption of the Thumzup platform.*

According to a recent Social Sheppard article, 62.4% of people use Instagram to research products and services while 72% of marketers rely on Instagram to collaborate with influencers and creators [ 1] . In terms of active users worldwide, Instagram ranks as the fourth most popular social media app. It comes in just behind Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp [ 1]. Ad spending on Instagram — measured per hour spent per adult — was about six times greater than it was on TikTok for 2023, according to a recent Insider Intelligence report [ 2].

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“While our vision is for Thumzup to support many social media platforms, we believe our choice to start with Instagram remains a good strategy,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. “We’re thrilled to see the continued adoption of the Thumzup platform amongst users and businesses and believe this traction could compound through the viral nature of our product. We are looking forward to an exciting and transformative 2024 for Thumzup and its shareholders.”

*As an introductory offer, Thumzup provides certain listed businesses a budget covering a certain number of the initial paid posts made about the business by its users.

[1] https://thesocialshepherd.com/blog/instagram-statistics#:~:text=Instagram%20Generates%20Millions%20in%20Ad%20Revenue&text=Their%20ad%20revenue%20in%20the,run%20by%20UK%2Dbased%20accounts

[2] https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktok-surpasses-instagram-time-spent-us-adults-emarketer-8-2023

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment