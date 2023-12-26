Hudson Acquisition I Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company" or "HUDA") (Nasdaq: HUDA), today announced that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing rule 5250(c)(1) and the matter is now closed.

On April 29, 2023, the Company received a standard notice of noncompliance from Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On December 22, 2023, based on the Company’s filing of the 10-Q on December 21, 2023, the Company received a Notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Hudson Acquisition I Corp.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region except that the Company will not consummate an initial business combination with any entity being based in or having the majority of its operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). The Company affirmatively excludes as an initial business combination with a target company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021.

