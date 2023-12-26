SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ: SEDG) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)?

Did you purchase your shares between February 22, 2022 and October 19, 2023, inclusive?

Did you lose money in your investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) between February 22, 2022 and October 19, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired SolarEdge securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 2, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (2) the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; and (3) the Company’s backlog and guidance was overstated.

On October 19, 2023, after the market closed, SolarEdge issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In the press release, the Company disclosed that “[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors” and “[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range.” The Company also disclosed that it “anticipate[d] significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues.”

On this news SolarEdge’s share price fell $31.08, or 27.2%, to close at $82.90 per share on October 20, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired SolarEdge securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2023 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Paralegal

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com