Digital Twin in Finance Market projected to reach USD 0.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Digital Twin in Finance Market ”, By Offering (Platforms & Solutions, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services}), Application (Risk Assessment & Compliance, Process Optimization, Insurance Claims Management, Testing & Simulation, Other), End-Use Industry (BFSI {Banking, Financial Services, Insurance} Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Global Digital Twin in Finance Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 0.55 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 0.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 27.6 % Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Siemens AG ANSYS Sample of Companies Covered SAP SE Oracle Robert Bosch GmbH

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Digital Twin in Finance Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits

Market Overview

Digital twins in finance encompass virtual replicas of financial systems, processes, and assets, enabling real-time simulations and analysis to enhance efficiency, risk management, and strategic planning. The Digital Twin in Finance market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation as financial institutions increasingly adopt advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency, risk management, and customer experience. Digital Twins, which are virtual replicas of physical assets or processes, are being leveraged in the financial sector to create real-time simulations and simulations of various financial scenarios. This technology enables financial organizations to gain deeper insights into their operations, improve decision-making processes, and optimize resource allocation. The market is driven by the rising demand for data-driven insights, regulatory compliance requirements, and the need for innovative solutions to address complex financial challenges. Key players in the Digital Twin in Finance market are focusing on developing scalable and secure solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the financial industry, positioning the market for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Major vendors in the global Digital Twin in Finance Market :

General Electric (US)

IBM

PTC

Microsoft (US)

Siemens AG

ANSYS, Inc

SAP SE

Oracle

Robert Bosch GmbH

Swim.ai, Inc.

Atos SE

ABB

KELLTON TECH

AVEVA Group plc

DXC Technology Company

Altair Engineering, Inc

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

NTT DATA, Inc

TIBCO Software Inc.

Increasing adoption of industry 4.0

The burgeoning adoption of Industry 4.0 principles is a key driver propelling the Digital Twin market within the finance sector. As financial institutions increasingly embrace automation, data analytics, and interconnected technologies, the need for holistic and real-time insights into their operations becomes paramount. Digital twins, with their ability to create virtual replicas of financial processes and systems, align seamlessly with the core tenets of Industry 4.0, enabling institutions to achieve enhanced operational efficiency, predictive analytics, and agile decision-making. The integration of digital twins in finance facilitates a dynamic response to market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and customer demands, thereby empowering financial organizations to stay competitive and resilient in an era characterized by rapid technological advancements and evolving industry landscapes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Insights

Increasing Need for Enhanced Risk Management

Increasing number of research and development activities

Opportunities:

Increase in the number of emerging markets

Implementation of digital twins in manufacturing industry

Raising Technological advancement

Increasing advancement in Hyper-personalization

The Digital Twin market in finance is witnessing a notable trend driven by the increasing advancements in hyper-personalization. As financial institutions strive to deliver more tailored and personalized services to their clients, digital twins play a pivotal role in creating individualized replicas of customer profiles, financial portfolios, and preferences. This hyper-personalized approach is facilitated by the seamless integration of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms with digital twin technology. By leveraging real-time data and simulations, financial organizations can craft highly personalized financial strategies, recommend targeted investment opportunities, and optimize customer experiences. The trend towards hyper-personalization not only enhances customer satisfaction but also positions digital twins as integral tools for financial institutions seeking to stay at the forefront of providing customized solutions in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market.

North America dominates the market for Digital Twin in Finance Market.

North America stands out as a significant revenue contributor to the global digital twin in finance market, primarily due to its early adoption of digital twin solutions. The rising prevalence of cloud-based solutions within financial institutions is a key factor fueling the escalating demand for digital twins in the finance sector across this region. The surge in internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and the government's increasing focus on bolstering digital infrastructures to ensure seamless connectivity collectively contribute to the anticipated growth of the overall digital twin in finance market in North America.

The United States holds the largest market share in the digital twin financial services and insurance organization size segment, attributed to its extensive presence of major organizations and the widespread adoption of system, process, and product digital twins in the country.

Platform solution Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Offerings Model segment categorized into Platform and solution and service. Platform and solution has a major share in the Digital Twin in Finance Market. The dominance of the platform and solution segment in the Digital Twin in Finance Market can be attributed to the pivotal role these offerings play in reshaping the financial landscape. Digital twin platforms and solutions provide a comprehensive framework for financial institutions to create virtual replicas of their processes, systems, and assets. These robust platforms integrate advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and analytics, enabling real-time simulations and analysis. This facilitates precise monitoring of financial operations, risk assessment, and strategic decision-making. Financial entities are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of digital twin platforms and solutions in enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimizing customer experiences. The comprehensive nature of these offerings positions them as foundational elements for financial institutions seeking to navigate the complexities of the modern digital era and stay competitive in an evolving market landscape.

The increasing embrace of Industry 4.0 technologies and the imperative for digital transformation across diverse industries have led to a heightened requirement for digital twin platforms in various verticals. Through the incorporation of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies, enterprises can generate virtual duplicates of their physical assets and processes, offering valuable insights into the performance and behavior of these assets. Within the finance sector, the significance of digital twin platforms and solutions is on the rise, driven by the financial institutions' pursuit of leveraging digital technologies to enhance efficiency, cut costs, and deliver improved services to their customers.

