Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
20.12.23 75 309  67.54  5 086 039
21.12.23 4 853  64.93  315 096
22.12.23 5 000  67.47  337 370
25.12.23 -    -    -  
26.12.23 -    -    -  
Previous transactions 13 885 336   
    
Accumulated to date 13 970 498  62.37  871 290 807


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 067 376 shares, corresponding to 1.42% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com 

