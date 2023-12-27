Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 75
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 51 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,625,100 284,749,796
18 December 20238,000105.70845,600
19 December 20238,000105.47843,760
20 December 202310,000105.931,059,300
21 December 20239,000104.57941,130
22 December 20239,000105.14946,260
Total week 51 44,000   4,636,050
Total accumulated 2,669,100   289,385,846

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,777,832 treasury shares. equal to 2.31 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


Attachment


Attachments

No. 75 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 51 - UK