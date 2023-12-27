Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51

Company announcement no. 75

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 51 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,625,100 284,749,796 18 December 2023 8,000 105.70 845,600 19 December 2023 8,000 105.47 843,760 20 December 2023 10,000 105.93 1,059,300 21 December 2023 9,000 104.57 941,130 22 December 2023 9,000 105.14 946,260 Total week 51 44,000 4,636,050 Total accumulated 2,669,100 289,385,846

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,777,832 treasury shares. equal to 2.31 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt

Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





Attachment