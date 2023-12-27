SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 51

In week 51 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,955,000 own shares for total amount of 28,408,000 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|18.12.2023
|14:26:00
|20.000
|13,40
|268.000
|54.481.141
|20.12.2023
|09:51:00
|375.000
|13,60
|5.100.000
|54.856.141
|21.12.2023
|13:26:00
|800.000
|14,00
|11.200.000
|55.656.141
|22.12.2023
|09:55:00
|400.000
|14,80
|5.920.000
|56.056.141
|22.12.2023
|11:16:00
|12.993
|14,80
|192.296
|56.069.134
|22.12.2023
|12:20:00
|94.261
|14,80
|1.395.063
|56.163.395
|22.12.2023
|13:40:00
|292.746
|14,80
|4.332.641
|56.456.141
|1,995,000
|28,408,000
|56,456,141
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 54,461,141 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 37,936,623 own shares, which corresponds to 19.60% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 483,741,400 or 96.75% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.90% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.