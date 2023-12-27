SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 51

| Source: SKEL fjárfestingafélag SKEL fjárfestingafélag

In week 51 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,955,000 own shares for total amount of 28,408,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
18.12.202314:26:00     20.000    13,40    268.000    54.481.141   
20.12.202309:51:00     375.000    13,60    5.100.000    54.856.141   
21.12.202313:26:00     800.000    14,00    11.200.000    55.656.141   
22.12.202309:55:00     400.000    14,80    5.920.000    56.056.141   
22.12.202311:16:00     12.993    14,80    192.296    56.069.134   
22.12.202312:20:00     94.261    14,80    1.395.063    56.163.395   
22.12.202313:40:00     292.746    14,80    4.332.641    56.456.141   
  1,995,000 28,408,00056,456,141

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 54,461,141 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 37,936,623 own shares, which corresponds to 19.60% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 483,741,400 or 96.75% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.90% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.