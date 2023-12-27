TLC to Present at the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC BioSciences (TLC), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical needs in orthopedic disorders, today announced that the company will present at the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:00pm PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. As a part of the APAC track, TLC will present at the Golden Gate Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission Street, San Francisco.



Company management will provide updates on the status of the Company’s innovative product candidates. A live webcast will not be available. The team will also participate in 1x1s during the conference. To inquire on potential collaborations and meetings, please contact the team via the TLC (tlcbio.com) company website.

The invite-only JP Morgan Healthcare Conference has been and still is one of the largest and most influential healthcare industry events held annually for over 40 years, bringing together executives, investors, bankers, analysts, and policymakers across the biopharma, med-tech, healthcare services, and digital health sectors.

About TLC BioSciences

