Correction: Fixing of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 December 2023
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024
Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009543738, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1093% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
