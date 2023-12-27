Correction: Fixing of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 December 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024

Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009543738, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1093% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment