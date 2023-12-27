Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement     
No. 37/2023     
     
     
Copenhagen, 27 December 2023  
     
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme  
     
     
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.                                                                                                                   
 
 
 
     
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Com-mission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. An-other part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company an-nouncement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
     
The following transactions have been executed from 18 December – 22 December 2023:  
     
  Number of shares Average
purchase price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK  
Accumulated, last announcement 528,159   62,457,391  
18-Dec-23 23,000 114.49 2,633,183  
19-Dec-23 23,000 115.50 2,656,500  
20-Dec-23 8,800 116.68 1,026,758  
21-Dec-23 15,000 115.33 1,729,901  
22-Dec-23 4,229 116.35 492,042  
Total, 18 Dec – 22 Dec 2023 74,029 115.34 8,538,383  
Bought from CAF, 22 Dec 2023* 33,621 115.34 3,877,791  
Bought from CWO, 22 Dec 2023* 15,505 115.34 1,788,321  
Accumulated, under the programme 651,314   76,661,886  
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.  
 
 
     
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 18 December – 22 December 2023 is attached to this announcement.  
 
     
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,033,063 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the total share capital.  
 
     
     
For further information, please contact:  
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com  
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group        
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.  
 
 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.  
 
For more information, please visit www.st-group.com  

Attachments


Attachments

Company Announcement no 37 2023 PDMR notification CAF 22 Dec 2023 PDMR notification CWO 22 Dec 2023 PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP