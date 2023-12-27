Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offering Kids Eat Free for January 2024

Dallas, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is kicking off the new year with a fantastic Kids Eat Free promotion for the entire month!

With the busy holidays behind us, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is happy to give parents a little break with *Kids Eat Free for the entire month of January. This fantastic deal from the historic barbecue brand will offer one free kids’ meal along with the minimum purchase of an adult order of $12 or more from January 1st -January 31st. The offer will be available using code KEFOLO online at www.dickeys.com or in the Dickey’s App.

Additionally, the Texas-style barbecue brand is helping busy parents during the back to school hussle by offering *FREE Delivery on Tuesdays during the month of January using the code FREEDELIVERY. This great deal is available exclusively on Dickeys.com, as well as on the Dickey’s App.

“At Dickey’s we know that the love for Legit. Texas. Barbecue. starts at an early age, said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “That’s why we are thrilled to be offering our kids and their parents this special free barbecue deal for the entire month of January.”

*These two January deals of Kids Eat Free and Free Delivery Tuesdays cannot be combined with any other offers.

