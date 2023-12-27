Vascular Imaging Market Size Worth USD 11.18 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vascular imaging market size reached USD 5.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing heart disease rates are a major factor driving market revenue growth. Demand for improved vascular imaging technologies has significantly increased owing to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders including atherosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, and aneurysms.

The development of new imaging modalities is another key factor driving deployment of vascular imaging. The ability to visualize and assess vascular structures with greater accuracy and clarity has improved owing to advancements in imaging techniques including computed tomography, ultrasonography, and angiography. Improved spatial resolution, quicker scan periods, and non-invasive or minimally invasive techniques are all features of these cutting-edge imaging modalities, which lessen patient discomfort and drive diagnostic precision.

Market revenue is additionally driven by favorable reimbursement norms for vascular imaging procedures in several countries. Payment assistance encourages medical professionals and patients to have the imaging tests they require for the early detection and efficient treatment of vascular diseases. Increased healthcare expenditures, better healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of preventive healthcare practices are factors driving revenue growth of the global vascular imaging market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 5.95 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 11.18 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Techniques, Procedure, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic plc, Cryolife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, Medical Technology Est, Comed BV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global vascular imaging market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective techniques. Some of the major companies included in the global vascular imaging market report are:

Medtronic plc,

Cryolife Inc.,

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,

Abbott Laboratories,

ST. JUDE MEDICAL,

Medical Technology Est,

Comed BV,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Abbott.

Strategic Development

On November 28, 2022, At RSNA 2022, Philips unveiled a new, portable ultrasound equipment that will enable more patients to receive accurate diagnoses for the first time. The New Ultrasound Compact System 5000 Series provides superior image quality in a small device, assisting in a confident diagnosis.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

MRI segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. High-resolution images with great soft tissue contrast is one of the major factors for revenue growth of the MRI segment. Intricate features of the vascular system can be captured by MRI, enabling medical personnel to visualize and assess blood flow, identify anomalies, and treat various vascular disorders. Because of the MRI's higher picture quality, lesions, aneurysms, stenosis, and other vascular diseases can be accurately identified and described.

Coronary angiography segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. The approved role of coronary angiography in guiding more invasive procedures, such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI), is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. The necessary road map for precise catheter navigation and device placement is provided by coronary angiography, ensuring successful and precise treatments.

Market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The development of imaging technology is a major factor driving the North American vascular imaging market. Medical imaging technology has advanced quickly in the region, including vascular imaging modalities and ultrasound, CT angiography, and MRI angiography.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global vascular imaging market on the basis of Techniques, Procedure, and region:

Techniques Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

MRI CT Others



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coronary Angiography Peripheral Angiography Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



