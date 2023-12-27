Astaxanthin Market Size Worth USD 9.21 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global astaxanthin market size was USD 1.94 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing consumer preference for nutraceuticals, the rapid industrialization of the feed industry, and a rising demand for natural antioxidants and cosmetics. Astaxanthin, a reddish pigment found naturally in some algae, is recognized for its health benefits, including immune system support, inflammation reduction, and cognitive health. The market is further propelled by the growing popularity of yeast/fungi-based and synthetic astaxanthin.

The global astaxanthin market spans various industries, including nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, aquaculture & animal feed, and Food & Beverages (F&B). The Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) actively promotes the benefits of natural astaxanthin across diverse applications.

However, challenges such as strict regulatory standards, high costs, limited R&D activities in developing countries, and potential side effects pose constraints. Recent studies indicating a potential link between high astaxanthin consumption and prostate cancer risk highlight the importance of cautious use.

Source Insights:

In 2022, the natural segment dominated the global astaxanthin market, accounting for the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the antioxidant activity and health advantages of natural astaxanthin, including immune system support and inflammation reduction. The rising demand for natural astaxanthin in nutraceutical applications and its use in cancer treatment contribute to the segment's growth. Leading market players, such as NextFerm and Beijing Gingko Group, actively engage in developing novel products, expanding applications, and creating new opportunities.

Product Form Insights:

The dried algae meal or biomass segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share during the forecast period. This is driven by the advantages of dry astaxanthin, including ease of handling, transport, and usage, as well as extended shelf life. The softgel segment is expected to register the fastest growth due to its stability, wide applicability, and collaborations between market players. For instance, NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies introduced Astaferm, a novel astaxanthin component designed for softgel applications.

Application Insights:

The aquaculture & animal feed segment is projected to lead in revenue share, supported by the increasing use of astaxanthin as a feed additive in the growing aquaculture industry. In 2023, China is expected to be the world's largest seafood producer, enhancing the demand for astaxanthin in animal feed. The nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow steadily, driven by the antioxidant capabilities of astaxanthin and its positive impact on cells, free radicals, and oxidative stress.

Regional Insights:

North America claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to the rising prevalence of nutrient deficiency disorders and new product launches by major market players. Europe secured the second-largest share due to increasing nutrition awareness and regulatory expansions for astaxanthin-rich foods. The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth, driven by the rising demand for astaxanthin products, increased R&D spending, and health-conscious consumer preferences.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.94 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 16.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 9.21 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global astaxanthin market is fragmented with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing advanced astaxanthin products in the market.

BASF SE

Divi's Nutraceuticals

Cyanotech Corporation

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Parry Nutraceuticals

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Valensa International.

Fermenta Biotech Limited

Algalif Iceland ehf

AstaReal Co., Ltd.

BGG World

Cardax, Inc.

Algatech LTD

Mitacs.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

INNOBIO Corporation Limited

Sinoway Industrial Co., Ltd.

PIVEG, Inc.

FENCHEM

Strategic Development

In May 2022, Divi's and Algalif combined their expertise to create extremely concentrated beadlets of natural astaxanthin. Divi's turns this oleoresin into proprietary, easy-to-handle AstaBead beadlets containing 5% astaxanthin - the greatest concentration available - enabling for smaller tablets and hard-shell capsules. AstaBead beadlets also perform well in applications such as nutritional bars.

On 5 February 2021, Solabia-Algatech Nutrition launched a range of Astaxanthin Powder Concepts developed for both supplements and beverages. This development provides a versatile and innovative solution to incorporate the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin into a range of consumer products. These powder concepts make it easier to integrate astaxanthi into daily routines.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global astaxanthin market on the basis of source, product form, grade, production technology, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Natural



Plants Marine Animals Yeast & Microbes Microalgae



Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Dried Algae Meal or Biomass Oil Softgel Liquid Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food Grade Cosmetic Grade Feed Grade

Production Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Algal Production Fermentation Extraction Chemical Synthesis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aquaculture & Animal feed Dietary Supplements Food & Beverages Nutraceuticals Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America

Synthetic



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



