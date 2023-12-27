WiMi Built an Efficient, Blockchain-compatible Heterogeneous Computing Framework

Beijing, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that by combining cloud servers, general-purpose computers, and FPGAs, WiMi has built a blockchain heterogeneous computing framework named "HeteroBlock Framework". The framework is designed to provide users with efficient, flexible, and reliable blockchain computing services to meet the growing computing demand.

The core of the HeteroBlock framework lies in its ability to handle heterogeneous nodes. In the traditional isomorphic blockchain computing method, all nodes have the same computing capability, which limits the performance and scalability of the blockchain to a certain extent. In contrast, the HeteroBlock framework makes full use of the advantages of various nodes by assigning different computational tasks to heterogeneous nodes, which realizes more efficient and economical computational capabilities. This not only improves the utilization of computing resources but also brings more possibilities for blockchain applications. With the support of the HeteroBlock framework, blockchain can be better adapted to a variety of scenarios, ranging from financial transactions to supply chain management, and from digital identity verification to IoT device interaction. The HeteroBlock framework provides a new way of computing for general-purpose computing nodes and heterogeneous nodes, combining with related communication protocols and software algorithms to improve the structure of the blockchain network, and providing a powerful infrastructure for the deployment of smart contracts and the execution of computational tasks. HeteroBlock framework, by combining it with a variety of communication protocols and software algorithms, provides blockchain applications with more flexible and powerful support. support. In addition, the framework reduces computation costs by optimizing the allocation and execution of computation tasks, making it possible to apply blockchain technology in more fields.

The HeteroBlock framework consists of four modules: through the data control module to manage the data to be sent; through the serial port sending module, for the completion of the data sending function; through the serial port receiving module, for the realization of the data receiving function; through the key data module for the completion of the data flag bit prompting function. The framework realizes the blockchain-related functions through the interaction of each signal in the time domain. In the HeteroBlock framework, each local computer, cloud server, and FPGA is considered as a blockchain node. These nodes work together to accelerate the computation of blockchain behaviors to form a complete blockchain system. Among them, FPGA, as a heterogeneous computing node, is capable of performing tasks such as asymmetric computing, hash computing, block generation, and consensus computing. When a transaction occurs, the account that initiated the transaction needs to be digitally signed using a private key, which can be verified by the corresponding public key. Once the node is successfully verified, the transaction data is recorded and sent to the local computer for storage. Before each block is packed, the consensus algorithm calculates the node that receives the block packing interest. The node then synchronizes the transaction information on each node during that period. The transaction information is hashed by the algorithm to derive a hash value, and the hash value of the previous block is retained to maintain the serial structure of the blockchain. Finally, the packed blocks are synchronized to other nodes through the communication network and the packed block feature values are sent to the local computer for display as well as storage through the serial port.

WiMi's HeteroBlock framework revolutionizes blockchain computing. By combining relevant communication protocols and software algorithms, the framework improves the blockchain network structure and provides strong support for general-purpose computing nodes and heterogeneous nodes. This not only improves the performance and scalability of the blockchain but also provides more possibilities for blockchain applications in various scenarios. With the continuous progress of technology and the expansion of application scenarios, the HeteroBlock framework is expected to become an important cornerstone of future blockchain computing, leading blockchain technology to a broader future.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

Email: pr@wimiar.com

TEL: 010-53384913

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 975-9495

Email: wimi@icrinc.com