AMNEAL INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal”) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.



Since March 2019, shares of Amneal’s common stock have declined in value from over $14.00 per share to a current trading price of below $6.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 57% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Amneal and/or the company’s representatives violated the securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements and failing to disclose material information to the company’s investors.

Amneal shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/amneal-pharmaceuticals/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

