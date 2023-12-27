Amniotic Membrane Market Size Worth USD 10.53 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Amniotic Membrane (AM) market size was USD 3.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing incidence of accidents and trauma cases, a growing target patient population, advancements in stem cell research, and rising awareness about the benefits of AM in burns treatment.

Amniotic membrane, a thin tissue layer with antiviral, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, finds significant applications in skin transplantation, tissue engineering, and ocular surface reconstruction. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a surge in burn cases, especially in developing countries, emphasizing the critical role of AM in wound treatment. For instance, in India, nearly one million people suffer burn injuries annually.

Furthermore, the rising demand for tissue-based solutions is evident in the increasing number of transplants globally. A noteworthy example is the launch of an awareness campaign by Amniox Medical, Inc. in collaboration with Tissue Tech, Inc., promoting the comprehensive family of human birth tissue-based products for wound healing.

The use of AM in regenerative medicine and cancer therapy is gaining traction, as highlighted by the collaboration between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and BioStem Technologies. This partnership aims to launch an amniotic tissue allograft, Avenova Allograft, showcasing the promising potential of AM in breakthrough medical treatments.

Despite the optimistic market outlook, challenges such as a shortage of healthcare professionals, escalating medical costs, strict regulatory policies, and complexities in using amniotic membrane may impede revenue growth. Issues like keratitis resulting from AM contamination and the rare possibility of infection transfer during placental birth underscore the need for careful consideration in AM applications.

Product Insights:

In 2022, the cryopreserved segment dominated the global AM market, holding the largest revenue share. Cryopreserved AM, known for its high efficacy and global acceptance rates, is stored at -80°C with glycerol, maintaining its histological and biological characteristics. A notable product in this category is CryoTek's Amniograft, designed for eye transplant applications, demonstrating its efficacy in reducing eye inflammation and enhancing recovery.

The lyophilization segment is anticipated to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Lyophilized AM offers benefits such as extended shelf life, ease of storage, and the preservation of structural and functional integrity, making it suitable for various medical applications, including wound care, ophthalmology, and tissue repair.

Application Insights:

Surgical wounds constitute the largest revenue share in the global AM market, driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of chronic and infectious illnesses. FDA recognition of products like Membrane Wrap, Hydro, designed for treating surgical and other wounds, further boosts the demand for AM in surgical applications.

The ophthalmology segment is expected to experience steady revenue growth, benefiting from AM's biocompatible graft material with tissue-regenerating and anti-inflammatory properties. AM is used in treating various eye conditions, including corneal disorders, pterygium surgery, and conjunctival reconstruction.

End-Use Insights:

Hospitals lead the end-use segment, accounting for the largest revenue share in the global AM market. The availability of specialized medical professionals, advanced technology, and emergency medical services positions hospitals as key users of AM. Government funding and affiliations with insurance companies contribute to the accessibility of essential healthcare services.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are poised for the fastest revenue growth, driven by the increasing use of AM in outpatient surgical settings. The ease of use of AM in ASCs facilitates efficient treatment of conditions such as chronic wounds, ocular abnormalities, and joint injuries without the need for a hospital stay.

Regional Insights:

North America emerged as the leader in the global AM market in 2022, attributed to high healthcare expenditure, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and significant developments by market players. Rising reimbursement for medical products further encourages the adoption of AM, reflecting a robust healthcare ecosystem.

Europe secured the second-largest revenue share, driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing acceptance of amniotic membranes among healthcare practitioners. Notably, Germany led the market in 2022, supported by the rising incidence of ophthalmologic and orthopedic illnesses.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by rising disposable income, international investments, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness of regenerative medicine. Key developments, such as the approval of LifeCell International's birth tissue products, highlight the region's growing significance in the global AM market.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global AM market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing AM products in the market.

Strategic Development

On 21 November 2022, Verséa announced the launch of numerous novel products in the ophthalmic area, increasing its offers in the field of eye care. This launch shows the company's commitment to enhancing eye health and offering new solutions for a wide range of ophthalmic requirements.

On 14 February 2022, Amnio Technology developed two innovative dual-layer allograft solutions, and FDA officially acknowledged these products as minimally manipulated with homologous use Human Cells, Tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). This acknowledgment demonstrates their adherence to regulatory requirements as well as their potential in various medical applications.

