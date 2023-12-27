CeramicFlowers Supports Alzheimer’s Society This Christmas

Kidlington, Oxford, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







CeramicFlowers, a UK-based business that creates ceramic flowers for graves and memorial gardens, is proud to announce that it is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society this Christmas. The business is pledging £30 of every order from their forget me not flowers will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Society to help support families dealing with dementia.

A recent study by Alzheimer’s Society reveals that one in three people with dementia will be unable to visit their loved ones at Christmas, 20 per cent also are no longer aware of what Christmas is, and one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime.

Darren Williams, who runs the Oxfordshire-based business, commented, “Every family should get the chance to enjoy some time together this Christmas, and the growing number of dementia cases in the UK is putting a stop to that for a lot of people. I’m honoured to be able to try and support the great work that the Alzheimer’s Society do.”

Every order will turn eight ordinary citizens into superhero Dementia Friends to support those in need.

A spokesperson from CeramicFlowers also said, “If you know anyone with dementia this Christmas, the BBC has created some tips for caring for those with dementia – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4n8l2xwxj0o and you can see exactly how many people are affected by dementia in your local area by visiting www.ceramicflowers.com/dementia-care/.”

CeramicFlowers uses high-quality materials and fires its flowers at a high temperature to ensure that they are weather-resistant and can withstand the elements. With added glaze protection, the hand-crafted and painted flowers will maintain their vibrant colours and withstand the test of time so families can cherish the memories of their loved ones.

About CeramicFlowers

CeramicFlowers is a small team of artisans who are passionate about bringing the beauty of nature into the home through its hand-crafted selection of ceramic flowers. Using only the highest quality materials and techniques to ensure each flower’s durability and unique charm, Ceramic Flowers takes pride in its work and the positive impact it has on the lives of its customers.

More Information

To learn more about CeramicFlowers and how it is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society this Christmas, please visit the website at https://ceramicflowers.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ceramicflowers-supports-alzheimers-society-this-christmas/