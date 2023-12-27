MERCURY SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Mercury stock or options between December 7, 2020 and June 23, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MRCY.



NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) and reminds investors of the February 12, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Specifically, Mercury is a technology company that produces component modules and subsystems for the aerospace and defense industries. Prior to and during the Class Period, Mercury was a serial acquirer that used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. During the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted the success of the Company's growth, painting a false rosy financial picture for investors. Defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury's business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from "point-in-time" to "long-term contracts" in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury's projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury's acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

The market was thus shocked when Glasshouse Research issued a short seller report on July 26, 2022 that revealed the truth of these issues. The issuance of the report from Glasshouse Research caused Mercury's stock to drop 7.8%. The full truth of the state of Mercury's business was then revealed piecemeal to the market through several partial disclosures that took place between July 26, 2022 and June 23, 2023. During this time, the Company's share price declined nearly 50%, wiping out billions of dollars in market capitalization and damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

