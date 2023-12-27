Cavitation Technologies Received Purchase Order From B&F Greenhouse Services, Inc.

CHATSWORTH, CA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading ESG company designing and manufacturing innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, announces a Purchase Order of Low-Pressure Nano Tech (LPN) from B&F Greenhouse Services, Inc. (B&F), Wheatley, Ontario, Canada. Additionally, CTi and B&F have executed a collaboration agreement to explore additional applications of CTi’s water treatment nano-technologies and business development.

B&F operates approximately 160 acres of farmland, mainly focused on growing bell peppers in the greenhouse, and drawing most of its water requisites from Lake Erie. B&F has been rapidly expanding its operations in the past 10 years, which has necessitated their needs for advanced water treatment technologies.

Bell pepper growers have faced a common problem worldwide attributed to water quality which has impacted crop growth. For instance, high sodium levels hinder calcium absorption in plants, resulting in reduced pepper production. Additionally, water issues like fungi and algae affect nutrient effectiveness and root health, impacting overall crop quality.

The issue of reduced agricultural output due to water quality concerns is a pervasive challenge faced by farmers globally. Diseases caused by fungal pathogens can cause crop losses of 10-20% (worth $100-$200 billion) each year (according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), emphasizing the urgent need for improved solutions.

At CTi we use unique cavitation technology and hydro plasma to:

- Control microorganisms’ development

- Accelerate vegetative and root growth

- Increase growth and biomass

This unique technology not only kills bacteria but also prevents fungi and algae growth in water. Further, it does this without the use of harsh chemicals, making it ESG-friendly and cost-effective.

"We're thrilled to partner with B&F Greenhouse Services Inc. to address agriculture challenges proactively," stated Neil Voloshin, CEO of CTi. "Our technology's integration promises to improve crop yields, promote sustainability, and alleviate economic burdens on farmers, all while following our commitment to a greener future."

“Our mutual objective is to conduct a collaborative research effort to explore, to the extent practicable, additional potential uses, applications and processes with respect to which the CTi Technology has substantial commercial benefits for both companies, and industry in general. Further, the parties have agreed that CTI’s proprietary Hydro-Plasma Technology will be available for collaborative research to explore multiple practicable water treatment applications as well,”’ Mr. Voloshin concluded.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com.

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

About B&F Greenhouse Services, Inc.

A Wheatley, Ontario Canada, bell pepper greenhouse operation, which had the first seven hectares built in 2014 and then added another seven hectares in 2016 is in the process of expanding. The company will have more than double its existing hectarage upon completion, which is expected to be up and running by January.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions such as, “Our technology's integration promises to improve crop yields, promote sustainability, and alleviate economic burdens on farmers, all while following our commitment to a greener future”. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

8187180905

info@ctinanotech.com