Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for January 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for January 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the January regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the December rate of $2.902 per GJ to $2.173 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for January supplies of approximately $1.979 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.194 per GJ

for December and prior months.

for December and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for January, based on an average 20 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $236 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the January regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the December rate of $2.902 per GJ to $2.173 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for January supplies of approximately $1.979 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.194 per GJ

for December and prior months.

for December and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for January, based on an average 20 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $213 in the South.