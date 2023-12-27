Wheelchair Market Size Worth USD 9.40 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wheelchair market size was USD 4.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing popularity of Paralympic games, a rise in neurological disorders, and ongoing technological advancements in wheelchair design. Wheelchairs play a crucial role in assisting individuals facing challenges in walking due to various conditions such as spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and other mobility-related disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 75 million people globally, constituting 1% of the population, require wheelchairs, with approximately 65 million wheelchair users, the majority residing in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC). A significant trend in the market is the evolution of technological advancements in wheelchair designs, such as battery-operated electric wheelchairs, offering enhanced mobility and comfort. For instance, Invacare Corporation launched the AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair, incorporating innovative technology for both indoor and outdoor use. Challenges like the high cost of wheelchairs, technical glitches, and limited accessibility to assistive medical equipment pose obstacles to market growth. The cost of electric wheelchairs can range from USD 1,000 to USD 15,000, influenced by factors such as brand, quality, size, features, and specifications. This cost variation often limits accessibility for many potential users.

The electric wheelchair segment dominated the global market in 2022, holding the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the increasing demand for comfort and mobility solutions, especially in developed countries like the U.S. Pride Mobility's Jazzy EVO 613 and Jazzy EVO 613Li models, launched in August 2021, exemplify this trend with features like mid-wheel drive, a 300-pound weight capacity, and Active Trac Suspension.

On the other hand, the manual wheelchair segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth, driven by its lower cost, lighter weight, and independence from charging. Innovations in manual wheelchair designs, like the Quickie Nitrum introduced by Independence Mobility in November 2020, emphasize lightweight and customizable options.

The adults segment is anticipated to command a significantly large revenue share in the global wheelchair market, owing to the increasing elderly population. Conditions like arthritis-related pain or stiffness drive the demand for wheelchairs among elderly adults. Sunrise Medical's QUICKIE ACCESS, released in July 2022, addresses sitting issues for elderly individuals, providing tilt and reclining capabilities. Conversely, the pediatric segment is expected to experience steady revenue growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of childhood disorders like cerebral palsy. In September 2022, Karma Medical introduced the Flexx Adapt, a highly customizable pediatric wheelchair catering to the specific needs of children.

Rehabilitation centers are projected to account for the largest revenue share in the global wheelchair market during the forecast period. The increasing need for mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, in rehabilitation programs for post-surgery or injury recovery contributes to this trend. Quantum Rehab's sponsorship agreement with the Team Gleason Foundation in September 2022 is an example, emphasizing the importance of power seat elevation systems for individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Hospitals are expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate due to the growing number of patients seeking healthcare facilities, particularly individuals with Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). Hospitals are innovating wheelchair solutions, such as user-friendly digital wheelchair-sharing stations, as seen in the collaboration between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Wheelshare in September 2021.

North America secured the largest revenue share in the global wheelchair market in 2022, driven by an increasing aging population and a high adoption rate of modern mobility aids. The Asia Pacific market is poised to experience the fastest revenue growth, propelled by government initiatives providing high-quality mobility devices and improved healthcare facilities. In India, startups like MOBIS and NeoMotion are collaborating to fund personalized motorized wheelchairs for people with disabilities.

Europe is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share due to an increasing population and conditions like spinal cord injuries necessitating mobility assistance. The region benefits from rising consumer awareness and supportive governmental regulations, as showcased by Wheelfreedom's introduction of Ki Mobility's Rogue 2 wheelchair in January 2023. The global wheelchair market presents promising opportunities driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and a growing aging population. Challenges such as cost and accessibility need addressing to ensure inclusive mobility solutions for all individuals.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 9.40 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, modality, age category, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Carex, Medical Depot, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Karman Healthcare, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp, Numotion, Ottobock, Alber GmbH, Handi-Care Intl., Panthera AB, Hoveround Corporation., 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Ride Designs, Drive DeVilbiss International, Whill Inc., Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd., and UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global wheelchair market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing advanced wheelchair products in the market.

Some major players included in the global wheelchair market report are:

Carex

Medical Depot, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Numotion.

Ottobock

Alber GmbH

Handi-Care Intl.

Panthera AB

Hoveround Corporation.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Ride Designs

Drive DeVilbiss International

WHILL Inc.

Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd.

UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd.

Strategic Development

In June 2023, Jin Medical International Ltd., a Cayman Islands holding company with Chinese operating entities that manufacture and develop wheelchairs and living aids goods, partnered with Nanjing Tech University to introduce a new ultralight electric wheelchair model as well as an electric mobility vehicle model for the elderly population.

In October 2021, CoMoveIT, a KU Leuven spin-off, developed a smart wheelchair steering system that employs sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The CoMoveIT Smart system is a head/foot steering system with sensors that recognizes and compensates for the user's spontaneous movements.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global wheelchair market on the basis of product, modality, age category, application, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Manual Electric



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standard Transport Wheelchairs Self-Propelled Wheelchairs Sports Wheelchairs Standing Wheelchairs Recliners Wheelchairs Bariatric Wheelchairs Lightweight Wheelchairs



Age Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adults Pediatric



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Neurologically Impaired Patients Handicap Patients Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Institutional Sales Retail Sales



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Homecare Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



