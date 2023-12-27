Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for January 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for January 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for January is approximately 6% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $103.84 or 34% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 17.350 2.040 19.390
Commercial 17.173 2.070 19.243
Industrial 16.736 1.741 18.477
Farm 17.086 2.213 19.299
Irrigation 16.483 0.000 16.483
Oil & Gas 16.678 5.095 21.773
Lighting 14.634 1.416 16.050
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 17.086 2.143 19.229
Borradaile REA 17.086 2.871 19.957
Braes REA 17.086 2.177 19.263
Claysmore REA 17.086 2.930 20.016
Devonia REA 17.086 2.372 19.458
Heart River REA 17.086 1.559 18.645
Kneehill REA 17.086 2.192 19.278
Mackenzie REA 17.086 1.813 18.899
Myrnam REA 17.086 1.727 18.813
Zawale REA 17.086 1.479 18.565 

 

            











    

        

        
