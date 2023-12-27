 Disclosure of transactions in own shares From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023

| Source: VINCI VINCI

         Nanterre, December 27th, 2023                     

 Disclosure of transactions in own shares From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/12/2023FR0000125486 25 000 114,26890XPAR
VINCI22/12/2023FR0000125486 10 000 114,26450CEUX
      
      
  TOTAL 35 000 114,2676 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 22dec23- 22dec23vGB