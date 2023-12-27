Molybdenum Disulfide Market Size Worth USD 579.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Molybdenum Disulfide (moS2) market size was USD 442.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing adoption of lubricants in diverse industries, growing utilization of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and lasers in electronic applications, and rising awareness of MoS2 applications in water treatment.

MoS2, an inorganic compound composed of one molybdenum atom and two sulfur atoms, comes in two essential forms: powder MoS2 and crystals MoS2. These forms play a crucial role in high-tech industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, chemical, and petrochemical sectors. The automotive segment, in particular, is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for lubricants and MoS2's exceptional temperature and pressure characteristics.

One notable development in the market is the creation of a microscopic super capacitor with enhanced storage capacity and compression by researchers from the Indian Institute of Science. This innovation opens doors for applications in street lights, consumer electronics, electric cars, and medical devices.

Despite the promising outlook, challenges in manufacturing processes, high costs, and limited conductivity pose potential obstacles. The intricate and resource-intensive manufacturing process requires precise conditions, contributing to higher operational expenses and pricing difficulties. Quality control measures add to production costs, potentially impacting the competitiveness of MoS2 in the market.

Type Insights: Powder MoS2 Dominates Market Share

In 2022, the powder MoS2 segment claimed the largest revenue share in the global MoS2 market. Powder MoS2's demand in lubrication, friction reduction, and as a solid lubricant drove this growth. Its low friction properties make it effective in automotive applications, dissipating friction and ensuring optimal performance. The segment's growth is further fueled by its resistance to high temperatures, stability in various industries, and high reflectivity benefiting aerospace and automotive industries.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2589

Application Insights: Lubricants Segment Steadily Grows

The lubricants segment is anticipated to witness a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The rising adoption of lubricants in automotive, aviation, and aerospace industries drives this trend. MoS2, with its resistance to corrosion and chemical degradation, proves to be an ideal material for prolonging machinery lifespan and protecting delicate automotive components from harsh environments. Its use in lubricant production meets strict purity requirements, making it the preferred material in this application.

End-Use Insights: Automotive Segment Takes Center Stage

The automotive segment is poised to contribute significantly to the global MoS2 market's revenue share. The demand for lubricant materials in the automotive sector, coupled with MoS2's conductivity and high resistance, positions it as an ideal solution. Incorporating MoS2 components in vehicles can reduce friction, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve energy storage. MoS2's chemical stability and electrical conductivity also contribute to innovation and design flexibility in automotive production.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America and Europe Follow

In 2022, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global MoS2 market. The region, particularly China, Japan, South Korea, and India, witnessed rising demand in automotive and aviation industries. The North America market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the chemical and petrochemical industries. In Europe, the demand for semiconductors, particularly in the UK, Germany, and France, positions it as a significant market player.

As the global MoS2 market continues to evolve, overcoming manufacturing challenges and exploring cost-effective alternatives will be critical for sustained growth.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2589

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 442.4 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 2.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 579.5 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volume in Kilotons and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Rose Mill Company, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Moly Metal LLP, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Yogi Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd., American Elements, DuPont, Fuchs, Ascensus LLC, G6 Materials Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tribotecc GMBH, Graphene Flagship, Exploiter Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan, and Eprui Biotech Co. Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2589

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global MoS2 market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective MoS2 products in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global MoS2 market report are:

Rose Mill Company

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Moly Metal LLP

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Yogi Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

American Elements

DuPont

Fuchs

Ascensus LLC

G6 Materials Corp.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Tribotecc GMBH

Graphene Flagship

Exploiter Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Freeport-McMoRan

Eprui Biotech Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 23 December 2022, Scientists at KAUST and Aramco created a three-dimensional foam made of molybdenum disulfide that exhibits a structural hierarchy spanning seven orders of magnitude. This foam establishes an interconnected network, facilitating efficient charge transport, swift ion diffusion, and offering a mechanically robust and chemically stable foundation for electrochemical reactions. The remarkable electrochemical capabilities of the MoS2 foam surpass those of the majority of previously reported molybdenum disulfide-based anodes for Lithium-ion batteries, as well as state-of-the-art materials.

On 10 June 2021, The FUCHS Group, a global player in the lubricants industry, officially agreed to purchase the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB in Kungsbacka, Sweden. This acquisition would be integrated into FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB, its subsidiary. Through a Share Purchase Agreement, FUCHS will acquire 100% of the shares in Gleitmo Technik AB, encompassing the customer base, product portfolio, workforce, and a lease agreement for the Gleitmo office and warehouse in Kungsbacka.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molybdenum-disulfide-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global MoS2 market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Powder Molybdenum disulfide Crystals Molybdenum disulfide



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Lubricants Semiconductors Catalysts Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Automotive Aerospace & Defense Construction Chemicals and Petrochemical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027

Bioplastics Market , By Type (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Packaging, Textile, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Sodium Dichromate Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

PVDF Membrane Market By Type (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration), By Application (Bead-based Assays, Sample Preparation, General Filtration), By End-use Industry (Industrial, Biopharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), and By Region Forecast to 2027

Wood Preservatives Market By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Formulation (Solvent-based Wood Preservatives, Water-based Wood Preservatives, Oil-based Wood Preservatives), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electrophoresis Market By Product (Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Systems, Electrophoresis Software, Gel Documentation Systems), By Application (Research, Quality Control & Process Validation, Diagnostics), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), and By Regions, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com