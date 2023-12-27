Kettering University Online Currently Ranked #1 for MS Engineering Programs

Flint, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flint, Michigan -

Kettering University Online has been recognized for its combination of high-quality academics and financial accessibility, as exemplified by Value Colleges awarding Kettering the top spot on their list -Top 25 Best Value Online Engineering Master’s Degrees.

Value Colleges focuses on the “needs of working adults, low-income students, first-generation scholars, and everyone else who appreciates value and affordability through offering rankings of institutions and degree programs to help college-bound readers choose financially responsible paths.” The metrics used in the ranking are cost, job market reputation, and salary potential. Following is an excerpt from their review:

Kettering University offers a top online MSE in Electrical and Computer Engineering - Advanced Mobility degree program. The online program offers students the necessary skills to perform specific tasks, such as updating software, integrating networks and systems, and managing IT teams in a fast-paced, competitive work environment. Kettering University offers one of the best online engineering master’s programs in the country for students who aren’t able to attend school on campus.

Kettering University is a leader when it comes to advanced engineering degree programs, both online and in the classroom. Voted one of the Best Colleges for Engineering programs in 2024, by U.S. News and World Report, the university offers practical and highly detailed coursework for students interested in pursuing their master’s degree online.

A representative from Value Colleges added: “A master’s in engineering opens doors to some of the world’s most rewarding careers, and a definitive program like yours provides the mentorship, connections, and skills to help graduates make their mark.”

MS Engineering: Electrical and Computer Engineering – Advanced Mobility Focus

Kettering University is shaping the future of automotive engineering and advanced mobility with this groundbreaking first-of-its-kind online program. This cutting-edge advanced engineering master’s degree program equips graduates with the technical expertise to play an integral role in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles, mobile robotics, and other dynamic systems. The program is designed specifically to meet growing demands within the current and future automotive and advanced mobility industry, and it focuses on the systems essential to the future of transportation, such as the:

- Integration of electrical and computer systems for autonomous vehicles and other advanced mobility applications

- Development of advanced mobility applications for electric, hybrid, and autonomous vehicles, transportation systems, artificial intelligence, and robotics as it applies to mobility

- Design of dynamic systems that work to enhance and support autonomous functionality

- Mobile robotics enhanced by Artificial Intelligence

Engineering students interested in electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, mobile robotics, artificial intelligence, and playing a leading role in re-shaping the automotive and/or robotics industry should consider enrolling in this program.

The comprehensive curriculum includes the following courses:

- Modeling of Dynamic Systems

- Digital Signal Processing for Automotive Engineering

- Mobile Robotics

- Artificial Intelligence for Autonomous Driving

- Automotive Control Systems

- Machine Drives for Electric Vehicles

- Power Electronics for Vehicle Electrification

While in this program, learners build on their existing STEM education by modeling and examining the dynamic systems that make autonomous vehicles and mobile robotics possible. This new industry also offers myriad opportunities for skilled and highly qualified engineers. In addition to innovating the automotive technologies, more work must be done to create the future transportation infrastructure to support them.

This specialized degree offered by Kettering University Online is the only program custom-designed to enable engineers to build on their expertise by focusing on the creation, testing, and integration of the dynamic systems that control mobility. By offering the definitive education for advanced mobility, Kettering University Online continues its proud tradition of working with partners in the automotive industry and combining experiential and applied learning to empower students to change the direction of their careers as well as the everyday experiences of everyone else. Upon completion of the program, graduates are well-positioned to lead the teams charged with improving various dynamic mobility systems likely to solve a range of societal challenges and provide an untold number of conveniences.

The MS Engineering: Electrical and Computer Engineering – Advanced Mobility program offers a demanding curriculum designed to link transformative experiential education to rigorous academic standards with real-world applications for learning that lasts a lifetime. Through this proven approach, Kettering inspires students to realize their potential and advance their ideas by combining theory and practice better than any institution in the world.

Kettering University Online remains dedicated to helping STEM+ professionals achieve the extraordinary through technological innovation, leadership, and service.

Learn more about the MS in Engineering: Electrical & Computer Engineering-Advanced Mobility program: https://online.kettering.edu/programs/masters/electrical-computer-engineering-masters-online

About the Institution:

Kettering University Online has worked with students in traditional and online settings for over a century. As noted on the website, Kettering has high rankings from various accreditation organizations and individuals. The online courses are designed to be convenient for working people who want to improve their career path.

