RMIT Online Introduces Three New MBA Specialisations

RMIT Online, renowned for its commitment to flexible and industry-relevant education, is delighted to announce the addition of three new specialisations in its online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

This launch brings the total number of MBA specialisations offered by RMIT Online to six, providing students with an array of choices to align their education with their career goals and aspirations.

These cutting-edge specialisations have been carefully crafted to meet the demands of today's evolving business world, ensuring students are equipped with the skillset to apply immediately into their roles.

The three new MBA specialisations are Leadership, Sustainable Enterprise, and People Analytics, mirroring the newly introduced graduate certificates:

Leadership: equips students to be successful in leadership roles by gaining the skills and knowledge to boost innovation and success in businesses that are ripe for disruption.

Sustainable Enterprise: prepares students to pioneer sustainability initiatives within business by creating sustainable business models and addresses environmental, social and economical challenges.

People Analytics: allows students to transform data into decisions that resonate within the workplace and advocate for positive change.

Dr. Alvedi Sabani, RMIT Online's MBA Course Coodinator, says "With these new specialisations, we are broadening the horizons for our MBA students. We're not just offering postgraduate degrees; we're offering work-ready education that empowers our students to succeed in their chosen fields."

With the launch of these new specialisations, RMIT Online now offers a total of 12 business-related graduate certificates, providing more avenues for students to articulate into the MBA after completion.

“Our primary goal is to support working professionals looking to advance their careers. We understand the challenges of balancing work and study commitments. That’s why we’ve designed our programs to be flexible, modern and industry-relevant. We’re giving everyone the opportunity to upskill through programs designed specifically for them.” Dr. Sabani said.

RMIT Online’s innovative approach to education goes beyond course content. The university is dedicated to providing a vibrant, collaborative learning environment that encourages growth and innovation as well as extensive networking opportunities with students, academics and industry experts.

Whether one is a business owner seeking to upskill one's workforce, a professional looking to climb the corporate ladder or a lifelong learner exploring new opportunities, RMIT Online’s postgraduate programs can help one achieve any career goals.

To learn more about the new MBA specialisations and how they can help shape one's future, visit (https://studyonline.rmit.edu.au/online-programs/master-of-business-administration).

About RMIT Online:

RMIT Online was created by RMIT University to provide a world-class digital learning experience at the nexus of business, design and technology, leaning into future of work needs to equip students with in-demand skills and qualifications. RMIT Online teams up with industry thought leaders and experts to deliver the best in flexible education using the latest digital tools and technologies for a highly interactive, virtual cohort experience. RMIT Online is dedicated to achieving its mission of future-ready careers and creating a “community of lifelong learners, successfully navigating the world of work”.

