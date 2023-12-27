Associa Partners With Community Partners of Dallas To Help Kids In Need This Christmas

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, recently held its annual Christmas toy drive in support of North Texas kids. Team members at the Associa Home Office collected and donated 130 toys to Community Partners of Dallas. They were then distributed to kids throughout Dallas County who would otherwise go without a gift this Christmas. This comes on the heels of the company’s recent Big Bike Giveaway, where team members assembled 300 bikes that were also donated to North Texas charities. Thanks to the generosity of Associa’s team members, hundreds of kids in need will experience the joy of opening a Christmas present.

