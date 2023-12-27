Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. Adjourns Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Set Jet

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (“RCAC”) (NASDAQ: RCAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has adjourned the meeting for shareholders to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Set Jet, Inc. (“Set Jet”) to Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST (the “BC Special Meeting”). The Meeting will still be held virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/revelstonecapital/sm2023.



Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who have not yet done so are encouraged to vote as soon as possible. If any such shareholders have questions or need assistance in connection with the Meeting, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc, by calling 877-870-8565, or by emailing ksmith@advantageproxy.com. RCAC stockholders who hold shares in "street name" (i.e., stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

Shareholders may withdraw redemptions with the Company’s consent at any time until the closing of the business combination. Shareholders may request to reverse their redemption by contacting the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attn: SPAC Redemption Team, or by email at spacredemptions@continentalstock.com.

About Set Jet, Inc.

Set Jet, Inc. is a membership-driven technology company facilitating luxurious “buy a seat, not the jet” private jet charters for its Members to enjoy the ultimate travel experience at a fraction of the cost of a typical private jet charter. Set Jet’s proprietary technology platform enables security pre-screened and approved Members to self-aggregate and share a private jet charter between frequently traveled destinations to many of the West Coast’s top destinations including Aspen, Cabo San Lucas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Scottsdale. The Company’s asset-light business model means it neither owns nor operates any aircraft. Professional Part 135 on-demand charter operator partners provide aircraft for Member charters, pilots, and related aircraft services. The Company liaisons between its Members and the charter operator to help seamlessly assure a positive Member experience. The Company also staffs cabin hostesses for each flight and its ground operations personnel assist Member travelers with their charter journey. For more information please visit: https://setjet.com/.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to affect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Morgan Callagy and Daniel Neukomm. For more information please visit: http://revelstonecapital.com/.

