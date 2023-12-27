Horizon Aircraft and Pono Capital Three, Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Form S-4 Registration Statement and Date of Pono’s Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

~ Special Meeting of Pono Capital Three, Inc. Shareholders to Approve Business Combination Scheduled for January 4, 2024 ~



~ Upon Closing, the Combined Company is Expected to Trade on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “HOVR” ~

TORONTO, Canada and HONOLULU, Hawaii, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Aircraft Ltd., d/b/a Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), a hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, and Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTHR, PTHRU and PTHRW) (“Pono”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (“Registration Statement”) in connection with Horizon Aircraft and Pono’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”), which was previously announced on August 15, 2023. The Registration Statement provides important information about Horizon Aircraft, Pono and the Business Combination.

Pono will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/ponocapitalthree/2023 on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00pm Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”) for its shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2023 (the “Record Date”), to vote upon proposals to approve the Business Combination and related matters. Pono has filed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC relating to the Business Combination and has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders as of the Record Date. The Business Combination is expected to close shortly after the special meeting of the shareholders of Pono, subject to the approval of the shareholders of Pono at the meeting and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, the post-closing company will be renamed “New Horizon Aircraft Ltd.” and will continue to do business as “Horizon Aircraft” with its common stock and warrants trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “HOVR” and “HOVRW,” respectively.

“The short timeline in which we accomplished this milestone is a direct testament to the hard work and dedication of the Horizon Aircraft and Pono teams,” said Brandon Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Aircraft. “In anticipation of this key corporate transition to public ownership of Horizon, our team is excited and fully prepared to accelerate the development of our full-scale hybrid electric eVTOL aircraft. Our vertically integrated operating model allows for efficient operation of our business to deliver value to our committed shareholders.”

Davin Kazama, CEO of Pono, added, “The diligent operators of Horizon Aircraft are dedicated to their unique hybrid eVTOL aircraft. The Cavorite X7 leverages patented technology that allows it to perform a broad spectrum of useful operational missions in a more efficient, sustainable, and cost effective way than much of its competition. The Pono team is excited to support Horizon Aircraft as a public company and its team of aviation experts with a sole mission to further execute on eVTOL aircraft development, manufacturing, certification and ultimately commercialization.”

Pono shareholders are urged to read the proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for the unanimous recommendation by Pono’s Board of Directors that shareholders vote “FOR” the Business Combination proposal. Your vote “FOR” the Business Combination is important, no matter how many shares you own. If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc., Pono’s proxy solicitor, by telephone at (877) 870-8586 or by email at ksmith@advantageproxy.com. Pono shareholders who hold shares in “street name” (i.e., shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

About Pono Capital Three, Inc.

Pono is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pono’s units started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 14, 2023, under the ticker symbol “PTHRU.” The Class A common stock trades under the symbol “PTHR” and the warrants under the symbol “PTHRW,” respectively.

Advisors

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is serving as U.S. legal counsel and Fang and Associates is serving as Canadian legal counsel to Pono in the transaction. Dorsey & Whitney LLP is serving as U.S. legal counsel and Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP is serving as Canadian legal counsel to Horizon Aircraft in the transaction. EF Hutton is acting as Capital Markets Advisor in the transaction.

