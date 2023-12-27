The BuildClub Reaches $1 Million Milestone

Palo Alto, CA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub, a leading player in the construction supply industry, is excited to announce a major achievement of their $1 million mark in funding through its StartEngine campaign.

Reaching the $1 million milestone demonstrates the trust and confidence investors have in The BuildClub's vision to revolutionize how construction supplies are sourced. With this substantial backing, the company is set for rapid growth, technological advancements, and a more significant impact on the industry.

Stephen Forte, Founder and CEO of The BuildClub, expressed his excitement about hitting this substantial milestone. "We're thrilled by the incredible support from our community as we hit the $1 million mark on StartEngine. This not only validates our vision but also fuels our determination to reshape the construction supply landscape. The BuildClub is ready for significant growth, and we appreciate the trust our backers have placed in us."

For investors considering joining The BuildClub's success story in the construction supply industry, now is an ideal time. The $1 million milestone signifies an opportune moment for prospective backers to engage with the campaign and contribute to the company's promising future.