Company Announcement 6/2023

Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting – Completion of liquidation and delisting

28 December 2023

Today, Thursday 28 December 2023, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation (the “Company”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 6 December 2023, where the following agenda items were presented:

  • The extraordinary general meeting took note of the liquidator’s report.
  • The final audited liquidation accounts were approved. No liquidation proceeds will be distributed to the shareholders in connection with completion of the liquidation.
  • Completion of the liquidation and delisting of the Company was approved.

The liquidator will register completion of the liquidation with the Danish Business Authority and request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to complete the delisting of the Company.


Copenhagen, 28 December 2023
Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

Louise Celia Korpela, liquidator, +45 39 29 10 00