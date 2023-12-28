Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034, Featuring 300 Companies Profiles including 24M, Ampcera, Cymbet, Fuji, Graphene Manufacturing Group and Hitachi Zosen

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of high-efficiency rechargeable batteries is revolutionizing energy solutions, propelling advances across diverse sectors from electric vehicles to smart grid storage. A comprehensive 580-page market report now available analyzes the extensive progression anticipated in the Advanced Batteries sector extending from 2024 to 2034, underscoring the acceleration of sustainable and smart energy practices.

Offering expansive coverage, the report meticulously evaluates all advanced battery technologies including, but not limited to, lithium-ion, solid-state, and innovative sodium-ion batteries, illuminating their critical role in future applications and market growth dynamics. These advancements herald significant implications across numerous applications, especially within high-growth markets such as Electric Vehicles and Transportation, where demand is skyrocketing.

Key Insights and Projections

In-depth analysis of advanced battery technologies, focusing on emerging and high-potential types such as lithium-sulfur and aluminum-ion which are set to transform the energy storage landscape.

Sweeping evaluation of end-use markets, highlighting sectors like Electric Vehicles and Grid Storage , where adoption rates are anticipated to climb sharply.

and , where adoption rates are anticipated to climb sharply. Historical market data stretching from 2018 through 2022, facilitating a robust understanding of growth trajectories and industrial advancements.

Future market forecasts to 2034, segmented by battery types and end-use markets, offering valuable foresights for stakeholders and industry participants.

Featuring an extensive compilation of over 300 company profiles, this report delves into key players in the industry, product developments, strategic partnerships, and the forward-moving direction of advanced battery technology. Among the profiled companies are innovators such as Graphene Manufacturing Group and Solid Power, highlighting technological progression and the competitive landscape.

The report also incorporates SWOT analyses, a venerable tool yielding insights into the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats intrinsic to the advanced battery market, equipping stakeholders with crucial strategic knowledge.

With extensive coverage of advanced battery types like flexible, transparent, and printed batteries, the report is an indispensable resource for understanding the future of energy storage and generation.

As the global push for sustainable energy solutions intensifies, the Advanced Batteries Market Report stands as a critical document, casting light on anticipated market shifts and technological evolutions that will shape the next decade of energy innovation and usage.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Research Methodology

2 Introduction

2.1 The global market for advanced batteries

2.1.1 Electric vehicles

2.1.2 Grid storage

2.1.3 Consumer electronics

2.1.4 Stationary batteries

2.2 Market drivers

2.3 Battery market megatrends

2.4 Advanced materials for batteries

2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium

3 Types of Batteries

3.1 Battery chemistries

3.2 LI-ION Batteries

3.3 Lithium-Metal Batteries

3.4 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

3.5 Lithium-Titanate and Niobate Batteries

3.6 Sodium-Ion (NA-ION) Batteries

3.7 Aluminium-Ion Batteries

3.8 All-Solid State Batteries(ASSBs)

3.9 Flexible Batteries

3.10 Transparent Batteries

3.11 Degradable Batteries

3.12 Printed Batteries

3.13 Redox Flow Batteries

3.14 ZN-Based Batteries

4 Global Market to 2034

4.1 By battery types

4.2 By end market

Select Company Profiles Include:

24M

2D Paper

3D Custom Format

3D Printed

40 Ah Battery

AC Biode

All Polymer Battery

All-Ceramic Dense

All-Polymer

Ampcera

Amprius

Ateios

Atlas Materials

Blue Solution

CATL

CHAM

Chasm

CMBlu Energy AG

Cymbet

E-magy

Enerpoly

ESS Tech

Exide Batteries

Factorial

Faradion

FDK Corp

Flow Aluminum Inc.

Fuji

Gelion

Gotion High Tech

Graphene Manufacturing Group

Grepow

High Performace Battery Holding AG

HiNa Battery

Hirose

Hitachi Zosen

Ilika

Inobat

Inx

Ion Storage Systems

Ionic Materials

ITEN

J. Flex

JAC

Kite Rise

Li-FUN

LiBEST

LiNa Energy

Lyten

Natrium Energy

Our Next Energy (ONE)

Resin Current Collector

Roll-to-Roll

Rongke Power

Sicona Battery Technologies

Sila

SoftBattery

Solid Power

Stabl Energy

TAeTTOOz

TasmanIon

TempTraq

Umicore

VFlowTech

ZincPoly

