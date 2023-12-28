Company Announcement 7/2023
Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S approves request to delist
28 December 2023.
Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation
Company announcement no. 7/2023
At the extraordinary general meeting on 28 December 2023 of Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation (the “Company”), it was approved, that the Company should be dissolved, and that the liquidator would request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to delist the Company. See company announcement 6/2023.
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has today accepted this request. Thus, the last day of trading in the Company’s shares is today.
For further information, please contact:
Louise Celia Korpela, liquidator, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation, +45 39 29 10 00