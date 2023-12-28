Surgical Sutures Pipeline Report, by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Sutures Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Path and Key Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Devices sector report provides comprehensive information about the Surgical Sutures pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

The report provides an exhaustive outline of the surgical sutures currently under development. It is tailored to highlight the nuances of the product lifecycle, from early-stage experimental developments to fully approved market entries. It sheds light on the intricate descriptions of pipeline products, their developmental history, associated collaborative efforts, and a host of other significant developmental activities.

Major players within the medical industry and key stakeholders engaged in the creation and distribution of surgical sutures are listed, along with a detailed account of their ongoing pipeline projects. This scrutiny employs a multi-faceted analysis, ensuring the recipient gains a nuanced understanding of competitor strategies and market dynamics.

An emphasis on clinical trial data serves to inform on the practical aspects of surgical sutures under development, particularly focusing on the outcome of ongoing trials that may influence future product trajectories and market viability.

Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the Surgical Sutures under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Surgical Sutures and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report enables you to -

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Surgical Sutures under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Surgical Sutures Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Surgical Sutures - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Surgical Sutures Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Surgical Sutures - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Surgical Sutures Companies and Product Overview

Anastom Surgical

Anika Therapeutics Inc

Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Biosurfaces Inc

Cardiva Medical Inc

CorMedix Inc

Curical Technologies Ltd

Envision Endoscopy Inc

Ergosuture Corp

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

Ethicon US LLC

Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co Ltd

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc

Johns Hopkins University

Mellon Medical BV

Mesh Suture Inc

MiMedx Group Inc

Nobles Medical Technology Inc.

NuVascular Technologies Inc

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

RMIT University

Scarless Laboratories Inc

Silver Bullet Therapeutics Inc.

Sutrue Ltd

Tepha Inc

TissueGen Inc

Universidade Nova de Lisboa

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Wisconsin Madison

VitaThreads

6 Surgical Sutures- Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbx5jv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.