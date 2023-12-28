India Online Gambling Market - Consumer Behavior Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Behavior Analysis for Online Gambling Industry in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online gambling industry in India had been experiencing significant growth due to several factors. These included increasing internet penetration, smartphone adoption, and a young population looking for entertainment options.

Various forms of online gambling, including sports betting, casino games, poker, and fantasy sports are gaining popularity. The majority of Indians access the internet through mobile devices, making the mobile platform a primary driver for online gambling growth. Online gambling operators were focusing on optimizing their platforms for mobile users to cater to this trend.



Online gambling faced certain challenges due to India's diverse cultural and legal landscape. Different states in India had different regulations regarding gambling, ranging from outright prohibition to regulation. This patchwork of laws sometimes created uncertainty for both operators and users.



Online Gambling in India Analysis:



Online gambling attracts both individuals who gamble frequently and those who do so less often, highlighting the wide range of gambling behaviors among participants. While some respondents who occasionally engage in online gambling might see it as an occasional source of amusement or have constraints that restrict how often they take part, a significant number of active online gamblers view it as a regular form of recreational pastime.



Understanding of gambling laws encourages individuals to make well-informed choices and adopt responsible gambling behaviors. Although most people have a basic understanding of Indian gambling regulations, only a minor fraction has comprehensive awareness, likely due to the intricate nature of the laws or limited exposure to in-depth information.



Over twenty-five percent of participants have encountered challenges related to online gambling, indicating the presence of potential risks. These challenges encompass a variety of issues, including instances of fraud such as scams or identity theft, as well as other concerns like inequitable treatment, unauthorized transactions, or complications associated with withdrawing funds.



Individuals often take into account the attraction of significant potential winnings and the necessity of abiding by legal structures when making the decision to engage in gambling activities.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the online gambling market in India was evolving rapidly. Various factors, including regulatory changes, technological advancements, and consumer preferences, were shaping the market dynamics.



Several online betting operators offered sports betting services to Indian customers. These platforms facilitated betting on a wide range of sports events, with a particular focus on cricket due to its massive following in the country.



In specific segments (Delhi, aged 36-44; Maharashtra, aged 36-44; Uttar Pradesh, aged 26-35), a varied range of gambling behaviors is evident, encompassing a noteworthy proportion of participants who fall within both occasional and frequent player classifications.



Irrespective of age demographics, a substantial number of individuals in Karnataka partake in gambling endeavors at a frequency of at least twice per week. Within the 36-44 years age bracket, a majority of survey participants allocate between 11 to 20 hours weekly for their involvement in online gambling pursuits.

