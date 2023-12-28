ClearPoint Neuro Inc's Innovative Pipeline Products Under Analysis in New 2023 Update

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2023 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ClearPoint Neuro Inc (ClearPoint) is a platform neuro company that enables therapy for neuro disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Its items incorporate the clearpoint framework a careful stage, that empowers the conveyance of treatments to treat neurological infections and issues by giving continuous X-ray direction; the smartFlow cannula an X-ray directed medication conveyance framework.

These frameworks are utilized for carrying out intrusive procedures on the mind and heart. ClearPoint collaborates with different clinical gadget organizations and scholarly establishments for the turn of events and commercialization of its item stages and center advances. It serves doctors and emergency clinics. ClearPoint is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, the US.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company ClearPoint Neuro Inc

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Key Topics Covered:

ClearPoint Neuro Inc Company Overview ClearPoint Neuro Inc Company Snapshot ClearPoint Neuro Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview ClearPoint Neuro Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview ClearPoint Neuro Inc - Key Facts ClearPoint Neuro Inc - Major Products and Services ClearPoint Neuro Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage ClearPoint Neuro Inc Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status ClearPoint Neuro Inc Pipeline Products Overview

Brain Computer Interface Navigation Software Brain Computer Interface Navigation Software Product Overview ClearAblate - Pancreas/Liver

ClearAblate - Pancreas/Liver Product Overview ClearAblate - Pancreatic Cancer ClearAblate - Pancreatic Cancer Product Overview

ClearPoint - Adjustable Drug Delivery Cannula ClearPoint - Adjustable Drug Delivery Cannula Product Overview ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System Product Overview ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System Clinical Trial ClearTrace Cardiac Intervention System ClearTrace Cardiac Intervention System Product Overview

Implantable Neural Electrode Implantable Neural Electrode Product Overview

Microelectric Recording (MER) System Microelectric Recording (MER) System Product Overview

MR Safe Smart Biopsy Needle MR Safe Smart Biopsy Needle Product Overview

MRI-Safe Myocardial Biopsy Forceps MRI-Safe Myocardial Biopsy Forceps Product Overview

Neuro Navigation Device - Alzheimer's Disease Neuro Navigation Device - Alzheimer's Disease Product Overview Neuro Navigation Device - Insomnia Neuro Navigation Device - Insomnia Product Overview Neuro Navigation Device - Parkinson's Disease Neuro Navigation Device - Parkinson's Disease Product Overview Neuro Navigation Device - Severe Depression Neuro Navigation Device - Severe Depression Product Overview Neuro Navigation Device - Stroke Rehabilitation Neuro Navigation Device - Stroke Rehabilitation Product Overview

Next-Generation Head Fixation Frames Next-Generation Head Fixation Frames Product Overview

Revolution Robotic-Assisted Navigation System Revolution Robotic-Assisted Navigation System Product Overview

ClearPoint Neuro Inc - Key Competitors ClearPoint Neuro Inc - Key Employees ClearPoint Neuro Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries Head Office Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Recent Developments ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Recent Developments Dec 11, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System Jun 29, 2023: Abstract From the SUS Study to Be Presented During the ESSFN Congress in Stockholm in September May 16, 2023: Two Additional Clearpoint Prism Systems Installed in the U.S. May 10, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro to present investigational research and showcase novel innovations at the 26th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Los Angeles May 02, 2023: CLS Announces Enrollment Completion of Initial Phase of CLS-Sponsored Glioblastoma Laser Ablation Study With the Clearpoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System at Skane University Hospital Apr 20, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro to showcase two novel innovations at AANS 2023: ClearPoint Maestro Brain Model and ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System Apr 18, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro announces agreement with NE Scientific to integrate gene therapy infusion coverage tool into ClearPoint Maestro Brain Model Dec 12, 2022: ClearPoint Neuro announces first patient enrolled in glioblastoma trial using ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System at Skane University Hospital in Sweden Oct 17, 2022: Clinical Laserthermia Systems receives SEK 5.5 million order from ClearPoint Neuro Sep 23, 2022: ClearPoint Neuro announces FDA clearance for ClearPoint Prism neuro laser therapy system



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accuray Inc

Varian Medical Systems Inc

ViewRay Inc



