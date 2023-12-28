DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 December 2023£31.20m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 December 2023£31.20m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 27 December 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*66.95p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*66.95p
  
Ordinary share price 58.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(13.37%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 27/12/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.