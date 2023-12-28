Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 28 December 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024

Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.7870% pa

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.7870% pa

DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.7870% pa

DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.8063% pa

DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.2530% pa

DK0009538654, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1930% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.7870% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.6070% pa

DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.0963% pa

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4630% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

