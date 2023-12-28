Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 28 December 2023

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2023.

Announcement Date:        28-Dec-23
Ex-Date:                         04-Jan-24
Record Date:                   05-Jan-24
Payment Date:                18-Jan-24

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.477
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.3731
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1926
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.1898
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.2757
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.2426
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.1485*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.0525
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.0412*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1176
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ1GHD37USD0.6127
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.0775
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1271
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.1826
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000LRRPK60GBP0.0925*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.0482
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.3055
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR1.998*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.067*
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.6724
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USDIE000X9TLGN8USD0.1501
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000IGMB3E1GBP0.0825*
WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBPIE0003UH9270GBP0.0935
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 27 December.  

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited        Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684