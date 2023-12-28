Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 28 December 2023
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2023.
Announcement Date: 28-Dec-23
Ex-Date: 04-Jan-24
Record Date: 05-Jan-24
Payment Date: 18-Jan-24
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.477
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.3731
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1926
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.1898
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.2757
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.2426
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.1485*
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.0525
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.0412*
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGTJ26
|GBP
|0.1176
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ1GHD37
|USD
|0.6127
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.0775
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1271
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.1826
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000LRRPK60
|GBP
|0.0925*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|2.0482
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|2.3055
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|1.998*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|2.067*
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.6724
|WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD
|IE000X9TLGN8
|USD
|0.1501
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000IGMB3E1
|GBP
|0.0825*
|WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP
|IE0003UH9270
|GBP
|0.0935
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 27 December.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684