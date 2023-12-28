SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Semiconductor Technology Fortifies Cryptocurrency Security

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





December 28, 2023: SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its post-quantum semiconductor technology based on cutting-edge cryptographic algorithms, is specifically designed to withstand attacks from and secure cryptocurrency transactions against the looming threat of quantum computing. This advanced technology addresses the vulnerabilities of current blockchain accounting systems, bolsters the defenses of digital currencies in the quantum age, and represents another stride by SEALSQ in securing the digital financial ecosystem

Cryptocurrencies, currently safeguarded by public key cryptography, face a significant security challenge with the advent of quantum computing. Traditional cryptographic methods, though robust against current computational capabilities, are susceptible to quantum attacks, which could lead to compromised transactions and weakened trust in digital currencies.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor technology utilizes cutting-edge cryptographic algorithms that are resistant to quantum computing attacks. These algorithms, integrated into the hardware, ensure the highest level of security for cryptocurrency transactions, safeguarding them from potential quantum breaches.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, noted, "The future of digital currency depends on the ability to stay ahead of technological cyber advancements. Our post-quantum semiconductor technology is a game-changer, offering unparalleled security and ensuring the longevity and reliability of cryptocurrency transactions."

This technology not only secures existing blockchain infrastructure but also paves the way for a more secure digital financial ecosystem. By preemptively upgrading to quantum-resistant cryptographic methods, SEALSQ empowers cryptocurrency platforms to future-proof their systems, maintaining integrity and fostering continued trust among users.

SEALSQ's innovation is poised to set a new standard in cryptocurrency security, offering peace of mind to users and stakeholders in the digital currency space. As the world inches closer to the quantum computing era, SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technology stands as a bastion of security, ensuring the safe and secure continuation of digital monetary transactions.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

