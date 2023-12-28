Vanguard Announces Final Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VFV, VSP, VUN, VUS, VGG, VGH, VE, VDU, VEF, VIU, VI, VEE, VA, VXC, VVO, VMO, VVL, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO, VCIP, VEQT, VIDY AND VRIF)

| Source: Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final December 2023 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on January 08, 2024. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 20, 2023 press release for these funds.

Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:  

Vanguard ETF®TSX Ticker SymbolDistribution per Unit ($)CUSIPISINPayment Frequency
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETFVCE0.365342092203U105CA92203U1057Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETFVCN0.322402092205P104CA92205P1045Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETFVDY0.167226092203Q104CA92203Q1046Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETFVRE0.067226092203B107CA92203B1076Monthly
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETFVUN0.260960092206D100CA92206D1006Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VUS0.253114092206B104CA92206B1040Quarterly
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETFVFV0.374806092205Y105CA92205Y1051Quarterly
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VSP0.255765092206A106CA92206A1066Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETFVGG0.280352092206F105CA92206F1053Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VGH0.199216092206E108CA92206E1088Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETFVIU0.192426092204G105CA92204G1054Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VI0.216473092206P103CA92206P1036Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETFVDU0.302181092206W108CA92206W1086Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VEF0.388636092207G102CA92207G1028Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETFVIDY0.291576092202A100CA92202A1003Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETFVE0.177104092206M100CA92206M1005Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETFVA0.303220092206N108CA92206N1087Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETFVEE0.558502092205X107CA92205X1078Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETFVXC0.276836092206Q101CA92206Q1019Quarterly
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFVAB0.043316092203E101CA92203E1016Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETFVGV0.038578092210N102CA92210N1024Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFVCB0.049340092210P107CA92210P1071Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETFVSB0.038531092203G106CA92203G1063Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETFVSC0.048434092203N101CA92203N1015Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETFVLB0.050296092211H104CA92211H1047Monthly
Vanguard Balanced ETF PortfolioVBAL0.225917092207E107CA92207E1079Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative ETF PortfolioVCNS0.237166092207C101CA92207C1014Quarterly
Vanguard Growth ETF PortfolioVGRO0.209659092207X105CA92207X1050Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative Income ETF PortfolioVCIP0.244627092208H109CA92208H1091Quarterly
Vanguard All-Equity ETF PortfolioVEQT0.692287092201C107CA92201C1077Annually
Vanguard Retirement Income ETF PortfolioVRIF0.085871092211X109CA92211X1096Monthly
Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETFVVO0.880586092207Q100CA92207Q1000Annually
Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETFVMO0.512824092207T104CA92207T1049Annually
Vanguard Global Value Factor ETFVVL1.215328092207U101CA92207U1012Annually

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $87 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $57 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2023) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $7.8 trillion (CAD $10.8 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of September 30, 2023). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 430 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.
        
The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.