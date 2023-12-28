Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to provide a review of its record-setting 2023 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its critical metals projects in northern Canada.

CEO and Chairman Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “2023 has been another extraordinary and record-breaking year for Fireweed. The accomplishments are numerous, from drilling our best-ever drill hole at Macpass to completing the field season safely with zero lost time injuries. We have done this while demonstrating that prioritizing economic benefit for and respectful engagement with local indigenous communities not only requires no compromise for the Company but also helps maximize our own outcomes.”

John Robins, Chairman, stated “We continue to demonstrate the enormous scale of mineralization in the Macpass region of eastern Yukon which is has emerged now as a truly world-class metallogenic district. If it wasn’t enough that we control Macpass, a 940 sq km land package representing over 50 km of strike prospective for zinc-lead-silver deposits, we have now secured the world’s largest high-grade tungsten deposit next-door in Mactung. I am incredibly proud of our team for their tireless work this year at our office, in the field, and the many long days on the road.”

2023 Highlights

Macpass Project

In 2023 Fireweed completed its largest ever program and the biggest exploration program in the Yukon this year. Over 22,500 m were drilled with step out holes to further delineate the Boundary Zone and to expand the large Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits 1,2 .

. Drill results to date from the 2023 season demonstrated the presence of a high-grade massive sulphides and stratiform mineralization as well as a high-grade feeder system which connects Boundary West and Boundary Main in one single zone, (now simply called Boundary Zone). Drill results in 2023 included the best hole ever drilled at Macpass, NB23-007 with two intersections: 15 m (true width) of 11.9% Zinc, 2.2% Lead, 81.2 g/t Silver, and 40 m (true width) of 15.1% Zinc, 2.8% Lead, 85.8 g/t Silver. Assays pending for 26 of 52 holes drilled: 14 remaining holes from Boundary Zone, 10 holes from the Tom deposit and 2 holes from the Jason deposit with results expected to be released in early-2024.

Leveraged emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency and data interpretation / validation including: Automated core cutting Automated core scanning Directional drilling techniques, in which multiple angled drill holes are initiated at depth from one primary hole, saved an estimated 1,800 m of drilling compared to traditional drilling of multiple new holes from surface, achieving a total equivalent metreage of 24,300 m in 2023.



Constructed all-season camp facilities, increasing operational capacity and extending operating window.

Mactung Project

Finalized acquisition of 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, immediately adjacent to the Macpass Project.

Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, immediately adjacent to the Macpass Project. In July 2023, released a Technical Report with an updated mineral resource with a total of 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 3 making it the world’s largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten*.

and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO making it the world’s largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten*. Building on information provided during the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic assessment process (completed in 2014), Fireweed commenced environmental, metallurgical and other engineering studies to inform applications for major project licenses.

Five holes were drilled to collect metallurgical samples in 2023. The results of the metallurgical test work are expected in Q1 2024.

Gayna Project

Reevaluation of the geological model demonstrates the potential for high-grade massive sulphide zones

Soil sampling and geophysical work has linked Gayna's geological setting and mineralization to be similar to that of a reef-margin deposit like Ivanho's high-grade Kipushi in DRC, Africa

The 2022 and 2023 geophysical programs have identified several reef-margin gravity anomalies in proximity to known showings, soil anomalies and high grade rock samples, and informed the location of future drill targets.

Sustainability Update

Environmental management system, including policies, environmental protection and management plans, and compliance monitoring, implemented in 2023 by onsite Indigenous environmental monitors.

To inform mine planning, Fireweed commenced multi-year comprehensive environmental baseline studies, including 16 unique aquatic and wildlife studies.

To support 2023 exploration and monitoring activities, approximately 50% of employees were Yukoners, including about 50 Kaska Nation members ranging in age from 18 to 78.

Excellent safety performance during large drill exploration program with five drills and compliance and baseline studies with: 0 Lost Time Injuries across 127,000 hours worked 880 Field-level Risk Assessments 21 All-personnel “Safety Sunday” Meetings



In the past five exploration seasons, about 50% of field program expenditures (supplies, equipment and services) with Indigenous-affiliated businesses.

Achieved net zero emissions for 2021 and 2022 through the purchase of offsets, and installed solar and battery power system for new camp that will be operational in 2024.

Supported community sporting and cultural events and facilitated in-community training programs.

Corporate

Completed a C$16.8 M follow-on financing in September 2023 to support the expansion of our drilling campaign through the continued support from core shareholders.

The highly talented and skilled Fireweed Exploration Team lead by VP Geology, Jack Milton, were recipients of the 2023 H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award from the Association for Mineral Exploration for their application of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscience technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and expansion of significant mineral resources at Macpass.

Achieved inclusion into the Junior Silver Miners Index on December 15, 2023 in recognition that Macpass is not just a zinc resource but also contains a large silver endowment. This inclusion expands our institutional shareholder base and drives a significant increase in trading liquidity

Appointed Patrick “Paddy” Downey as our newest Board member: Patrick has over 40 years of international experience in the resource industry and his experience in engineering, mine-building, and operations helps round out Fireweed’s Board, providing essential expertise as Fireweed’s projects proceed down the path toward development.

Expanded our Management Team: Andrew Crook, VP Operations: Andrew has over 10 years of experience in successfully leading projects from exploration stage through engineering studies, permitting, and into construction. His skills and experience were instrumental in executing Fireweed’s largest drill program to date, exceeding 22,500 m. Alex Campbell, VP Corporate Development: Alex’s diverse experience from mining to banking, combined with his passion for the mineral exploration industry, is an advantageous addition to Fireweed’s management team as we continue to maximize shareholder value through exploration, development, and potential strategic transactions.



Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals CEO, Brandon Macdonald, P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Fireweed Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral development company focused on sustainably exploring and developing critical metal projects and creating value for our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders. Fireweed has three projects located in Canada including the Macpass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver), Mactung Project (Tungsten), and Gayna Project (Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium).

We respectfully acknowledge that Fireweed’s projects are located on the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Footnotes and References

* References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macmillan Pass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

1: For details and QP statements, see https://www.sedarplus.ca/ Fireweed Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada” filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on February 23, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated January 10, 2018.

2: For details and QP statements, see https://www.sedarplus.ca/ Fireweed Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada” filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on July 9, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated May 23, 2018. This Technical Report includes a Preliminary Economic Analysis disclosing an economic analysis of mineral resources that is preliminary in nature and does not include any mineral reserves. It is equally emphasized that the mineral resources disclosed within this Technical Report are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

3: For details and QP statements, see Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 “Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World” and the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada,” with effective date July 28, 2023 filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/





Figure 1. Project Location Map





Figure 2. Macpass and Mactung Area Map





Table 1. Compiled Boundary Zone Drill Results Highlights to Date

Drillhole Interval From (m) To (m) Interval Width (m) Est. True Width (m) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Silver (g/t) Bulk Density (t/m3) NB23-001 primary 173.00 211.00 38.00 19.0 9.12 1.50 52.6 3.04 NB23-001 including 174.00 194.00 20.00 10.0 15.32 2.53 86.2 3.18 NB23-001 primary 377.00 445.73 68.73 22.5 3.28 0.15 9.1 3.24 NB23-001 including 400.50 418.50 18.00 5.9 6.73 0.06 8.6 2.87 NB23-001 >including 405.00 408.00 3.00 1.0 9.13 0.10 15.6 3.00 NB23-002 primary 224.74 261.00 36.26 N/A 3.31 0.08 10.2 3.03 NB23-002 including* 226.00 230.20 4.20 2.1 18.71 0.30 47.1 3.41 NB23-003 primary 208.00 279.89 71.89 40.0 6.48 3.09 97.8 4.40 NB23-003 including 210.60 258.25 47.65 27.0 8.58 4.29 128.5 4.56 NB23-003 >including 210.60 232.56 21.96 12.0 10.70 6.96 178.6 4.46 NB23-003 >and 241.50 244.50 3.00 1.7 17.50 3.05 134.9 4.68 NB23-004 Primary 267.92 301.35 33.43 22.0 8.00 2.00 59.2 3.57 NB23-004 Including 267.92 281.80 13.88 9.1 12.60 3.70 99.4 4.29 NB23-004 >including 268.80 277.06 8.26 5.4 14.90 4.50 124.8 4.47 NB23-005 Primary 139.75 165.00 25.25 22.0 6.40 0.70 31.9 3.24 NB23-005 >including 150.50 160.00 9.50 8.3 12.20 1.30 66.9 3.65 NB23-006 Primary 102.20 140.90 38.70 N/A 5.60 0.00 6.7 2.83 NB23-006 >including* 121.36 123.46 2.10 N/A 30.70 0.10 38.8 3.62 NB23-007 Primary 170.70 253.20 82.50 15.0 11.90 2.20 81.2 3.15 NB23-007 >including 180.89 207.92 27.03 4.9 26.70 4.20 165.2 3.49 NB23-007 Primary 308.90 426.90 118.00 40.0 15.10 2.80 85.8 4.04 NB23-007 >including 313.70 325.03 11.33 3.8 15.00 3.70 96.1 4.21 NB23-007 >including 332.30 409.37 77.07 26.0 18.70 3.50 101.4 4.00 NB23-008 Primary 242.20 286.90 44.70 N/A 6.50 0.20 9.6 3.48 NB23-008 >including 252.00 268.30 16.30 N/A 10.30 0.20 11.3 3.64 NB23-008 Primary 323.70 359.10 35.40 N/A 5.20 0.10 8.8 3.49 NB23-008 >including 327.50 339.00 11.50 N/A 10.70 0.20 13.5 3.75 NB23-011 Primary 204.50 249.30 44.83 8.5 8.30 1.20 42.9 3.20 NB23-011 Including 204.50 223.30 18.83 3.6 12.20 1.30 63.9 3.50 NB23-011 >Including 208.50 214.50 6.00 1.1 20.70 2.30 107.8 3.50 NB23-012 Primary 223.50 291.30 67.78 41.0 6.30 1.20 52.0 3.90 NB23-012 Including 223.50 279.10 55.57 34.0 7.20 1.40 57.1 3.90 NB23-012 >Including 223.50 234.00 10.52 6.3 12.80 2.30 105.7 3.80 NB23-012 >>Including 225.50 231.00 5.52 3.3 16.70 3.10 136.2 4.00 NB23-012 Primary 320.10 352.40 32.26 N/A 3.00 0.00 5.9 3.00 NB23-012 Including 320.10 328.50 8.36 N/A 4.60 0.10 8.3 3.10 NB23-013 Primary 408.10 437.90 29.77 20.0 2.90 0.30 27.7 4.30 NB23-013 Including 415.50 427.20 11.66 7.8 4.80 0.50 37.0 4.70 NB23-014 Primary 71.10 83.30 12.17 N/A 4.30 1.50 38.3 3.40 NB23-014 Including 78.00 83.30 5.27 N/A 6.70 3.00 66.2 3.30 NB23-014 Primary 149.90 161.40 11.53 N/A 3.20 0.30 9.7 3.30 NB23-015 Primary 124.10 220.00 95.87 N/A 3.20 1.10 18.5 3.10 NB23-015 Including 141.50 176.50 34.98 N/A 6.00 1.90 28.3 3.00 NB23-015 >Including 146.90 157.50 10.63 N/A 10.50 4.90 64.6 3.10 NB23-015 Including 215.70 220.00 4.26 N/A 6.10 4.40 78.6 3.70 NB23-015 Primary 253.90 297.80 43.98 N/A 2.00 0.70 13.1 3.30 NB23-015 Including 274.00 278.00 3.94 N/A 7.00 0.60 14.7 3.10 NB23-016 Primary 135.80 148.60 12.84 N/A 4.50 0.10 8.8 3.60 NB23-016 Primary 332.90 414.20 81.34 35.0 8.50 1.10 47.0 3.70 NB23-016 Including 332.90 405.90 73.02 31.0 9.00 1.10 50.1 3.70 NB23-016 >Including 332.90 337.50 4.62 2.0 12.10 1.40 72.5 4.20 NB23-016 >Including 349.00 399.00 50.04 21.0 10.70 1.30 55.6 3.80 NB23-016 >>Including 352.00 364.40 12.39 5.3 17.20 2.00 79.1 4.20 NB23-019 Primary 115.00 169.00 54.00 N/A 7.05 0.04 10.3 3.13 NB23-019 Including 126.65 150.17 23.52 N/A 10.88 0.04 14.6 3.21 NB23-019 Primary 196.00 230.11 34.11 N/A 4.04 0.01 38.3 2.82 NB23-019 Including 213.00 230.11 17.11 N/A 6.37 0.01 15.9 2.85 NB23-019 Primary 310.57 368.00 57.43 20.0 8.42 1.77 51.8 3.42 NB23-019 Including 311.16 319.06 7.90 3.0 16.40 5.25 150.8 4.26 NB23-019 including 346.26 353.00 6.74 2.0 15.10 2.56 44.7 3.65 NB23-020 Primary 100.81 191.30 90.49 N/A 3.68 0.07 7.1 3.13 NB23-020 Including 123.00 128.80 5.80 N/A 8.48 0.03 11.5 3.55 NB23-021 Primary 184.00 202.00 18.00 N/A 13.92 0.03 36.3 3.06 NB23-021 Including 184.00 191.79 7.79 N/A 20.58 0.04 56.3 3.22 NB23-023 Primary* 32.01 108.78 76.77 N/A 6.78 0.63 17.5 3.04 NB23-023 Including 32.01 41.74 9.73 N/A 19.40 0.08 41.8 3.60 NB23-023 Including* 70.50 82.70 12.20 N/A 16.38 2.80 44.2 3.18 NB23-023 >Including* 70.50 73.70 3.20 N/A 43.09 6.93 102.0 3.93 NB23-024 Primary 130.43 149.25 18.82 N/A 13.51 0.15 20.8 3.17 NB23-024 >Including 141.94 147.92 5.98 N/A 26.87 0.39 45.7 3.55 NB23-024 >>Including 143.16 147.30 4.14 N/A 32.44 0.51 56.8 3.77 NB23-027 Primary 141.70 187.34 45.64 N/A 4.65 0.03 8.0 2.92 NB23-027 Primary 225.70 275.60 49.90 N/A 10.10 0.03 14.4 2.94 NB23-027 Including 228.45 252.30 23.85 N/A 13.95 0.04 20.3 3.12 NB23-027 >Including 245.90 249.90 4.00 N/A 31.61 0.09 49.1 3.46 NB23-027 Including 260.73 267.60 6.87 N/A 12.56 0.02 17.6 2.80 NB23-030 Primary 224.70 277.43 52.73 N/A 3.27 0.01 4.0 2.87 NB23-030 Primary 336.90 386.44 49.54 N/A 2.85 0.01 3.1 2.72

*denotes intervals with recovery of less than 85%. N/A: Not Applicable due to the variable shapes of breccia and vein mineralization.

