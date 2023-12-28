Bacterial Cellulose Market Size Worth USD 1,401.7 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bacterial cellulose market size was USD 426.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. In recent years, the global bacterial cellulose market has experienced a significant surge, driven by advancements in molecular biology and fermentation techniques. This versatile material finds applications in various industries, ranging from medical to food products and beyond. Bacterial cellulose, a polysaccharide produced by certain bacterial species, boasts exceptional properties such as microporosity, high water-holding capacity, good mechanical properties, and biocompatibility, making it a promising biomaterial.

Industrial Advancements Boost Bacterial Cellulose Production

The combination of contemporary molecular biology methods and fermentation techniques has led to a substantial increase in bacterial cellulose production. Cutting-edge gene-editing techniques, such as CRISPR, along with metagenomics studies, have expanded the profiles of bacterial cellulose producers. Gram-positive bacteria and extremophiles are being explored for cellulose synthesis in addition to commonly used Gram-negative strains. This progress is vital in meeting the demands of industrial-scale manufacturing.

Diverse Applications Drive Market Growth

Bacterial cellulose finds applications in thermo-reversible hydrogels, coating additives, papermaking, flexible screens, food packaging, optically transparent films, lightweight materials for ballistic protection, and automobile windows. In the medical field, it holds promise for artificial blood vessels and tissue engineering, offering solutions for bone tissue engineering, cartilage regeneration, vascular tissue repair, skin tissue development, nerve tissue engineering, and cardiac tissue repair.

Challenges and Alternatives in the Market

Despite the promising outlook, the market faces challenges related to the utilization of alternative products, which may hinder revenue growth. Various industries employ natural and synthetic polymers as alternatives in personal care products, wipes, face masks, lotions, and more. However, the rise of cell-free systems in bacterial cellulose production presents an innovative solution to reduce costs and environmental impact.

Methodological Insights Shape Market Dynamics

In 2022, the dynamic method segment dominated the bacterial cellulose market, accounting for the largest revenue share. Dynamic culture methods produce granules, fibrous threads, and three-dimensional biofilms, offering advantages in various applications. On the other hand, the static method, with its higher yields and lower microbial mutation rates, is expected to register moderate revenue growth over the forecast period.

Application Diversity Fuels Market Expansion

The food products segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global bacterial cellulose market's revenue during the forecast period. Bacterial cellulose's use in various food products, such as the centuries-old sweet candy dish "nata de pia" in the Philippines and the incorporation of bacterial cellulose in kombucha production, showcases its versatility in enhancing visual appeal and supporting unique food product attributes.

Nonwovens adsorbent webs are projected to witness steady growth, offering exciting opportunities for water treatment and environmental restoration. These specialized cellulose nanofiber webs demonstrate remarkable selectivity in grabbing copper ions, providing a sustainable solution to water treatment challenges.

End-Use Industries Shape Market Landscape

The medical segment is poised for the fastest revenue growth, fueled by the wide-ranging applications of bacterial cellulose in wound dressings, medical membranes, biosensors, organ regeneration, and pharmaceuticals. The food segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share due to bacterial cellulose's unique qualities, making it an ideal low-calorie ingredient for functional foods.

Regional Dynamics

The Asia Pacific emerged as the leader in the global bacterial cellulose market in 2022, driven by favorable government policies, the availability of inexpensive labor, and rising demand from the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. North America is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, propelled by healthcare advancements, diabetes management, and supportive infrastructures. Europe is anticipated to contribute significantly, driven by a well-established personal care industry emphasizing natural and sustainable ingredients.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 426.7 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 12.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1,401.7 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, application, method, end-use industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Fzmb GmbH, BOWIL Biotech Sp. z o.o, Hainan Guangyu, Hainan Yeguo Foods Co, Nympheas International Biomaterial Corp, CelluForce, Paperlogic, University of Maine, The US Forest Service, and Borregaard AS Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bacterial cellulose market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bacterial cellulose solutions. Some major players included in the global bacterial cellulose market report are:

Fzmb GmbH

BOWIL Biotech Sp. z o.o

Hainan Guangyu

Hainan Yeguo Foods Co.

Nympheas International Biomaterial Corp.

CelluForce

Paperlogic

University of Maine

The US Forest Service

Borregaard AS

Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.

Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

American Process

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Merck KGaA

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

BacPolyZyme

Ashland

HNB BIO CO., LTD

HBBE

Strategic Development

On 6 February 2023, Bioweg partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks with the aim of providing environmentally acceptable substitutes for synthetic polymers through the enhancement of bacterial cellulose production and development of new variations with improved performance across several end markets. Companies have already tested and employed Bioweg's products, which are based on biodegradable bacterial cellulose, as a reliable replacement for common synthetic polymers including acrylates, polyethylene, and polystyrene.

On 15 March 2022, Polybion announced to increase the production of bacterial cellulose at the world’s first facility created specifically for this purpose. These were successful in raising USD 4.4 million in a Series A investment round, which was led by Blue Horizon. Polybion's solar-powered, industrial-scale factory will be able to produce 1.1 million square feet of their unique substance, known as Celium, annually when operating at full capacity. The extra money will be used to increase Research & Development (R&D) activities, enhance the eco-friendliness of their manufacturing process, and introduce celium into various types of consumer goods.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bacterial cellulose market on the basis of product type, application, method, end-use industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Industrial Grade Technical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Composites Materials Nonwovens Adsorbent Webs Paper and Board Food Products

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Dynamic Method Static Method

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Paper Food Medical Cosmetics (e.g. Facial Masks) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



