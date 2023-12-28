Natural Fragrance Market Size Worth USD 8.8 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural fragrance market size was USD 3.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing social media promotions and advertisements is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Natural fragrance is derived from natural materials, such as plants and fruits, which has various applications, including perfumes, cosmetics, and food. These fragrances have healthy demand from consumers due to increasing awareness about the use of natural fragrances over synthetic fragrances and low toxicity of these compounds.



For instance, on 18 August 2023, Millie Bobby Brown's clean and vegan cosmetics business announced the launch of Wildly Me, a light, floral scent with earthy base notes made by Givaudan. The fragrance was created in collaboration with Givaudan and combines periwinkle floral notes with sandalwood and upcycled cedar wood base scents. The brand made a selection of Orpur classified ingredients, a label awarded by the fragrance house to its finest qualities of natural raw materials.

In addition, rising consumer demand regarding natural products is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. One of the most significant advantages of using natural ingredients in perfumes is their capacity to nourish and moisturize the skin. Natural ingredients, such as shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil, provide various skin benefits, from reducing inflammation and irritation to increasing elasticity and firmness.

However, strong presence of counterfeit synthetic fragrances is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, synthetic fragrances are easy to manufacture and quite inexpensive as compared to natural fragrances.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.8 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 8.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 8.8 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Packaging Type, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd, The Body Shop, Aura Cacia, Pacifica Beauty LLC, Herban Cowboy, Skylar, Bare Beauty, Pour le Monde Natural Perfumes, Tsi-La Organics, By/RosieJane, Lavanila, ILIA Beauty, CLEAN Beauty Collective, The 7 Virtues Beauty Inc., TATA HARPER SKINCARE, Burt's Bees, Organic Infusions, EO Products, Florascent Duftmanufaktur, and Earth Tu Face Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global natural fragrance market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective natural fragrances products in the market. Some major players included in the global natural fragrance market report are:

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

The Body Shop

Aura Cacia

Pacifica Beauty LLC.

Herban Cowboy

Skylar

Skylar Bare Beauty

Pour le Monde Natural Perfumes

Tsi-La Organics

By/RosieJane

Lavanila

ILIA Beauty

CLEAN Beauty Collective

The 7 Virtues Beauty Inc.

TATA HARPER SKINCARE

Burt's Bees

Organic Infusions

EO Products

Florascent Duftmanufaktur

Earth Tu Face

Strategic Development

On 25 October 2023, Homedics, a leading holistic health and wellness business, announced the launch of its SereneScent Waterless Home Fragrance Diffuser and SereneScent Fragrance Oils. Through scents that infuse and enhance ordinary household air, the SereneScent line of clean and natural fragrance oils was created to provide customers with an immersive experience and sensual getaway to leading premium destinations throughout the world.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The essential oils segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global natural fragrance market in 2022 attributed to rising demand for essential oils since these are an excellent alternative for hair. For instance, peppermint oil can be used to treat both oily and dry hair, which aids in improvement of blood flow to the scalp. Essential oils are used by manufacturers in the cosmetic business to generate perfumes, add aroma to lotions and body washes, and even as natural antioxidant sources in some beauty care.

The natural extracts segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for natural extracts since these are used in room sprays and air fresheners to provide a natural and inviting atmosphere in homes and commercial. Many natural extracts contain aroma therapeutic characteristics that improves mood and well-being while also providing psychological and emotional advantages.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global natural fragrance market in 2022. This is due to rising awareness among individuals regarding health and wellness including aromatherapy and therapeutic benefits of natural ingredients.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global natural fragrance market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, packaging type, and region:

Product Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million ; 2019-2032 ) Essential Oils Natural Extracts Blended Fragrances

Distribution Channel Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032 ) Retail Stores E-commerce Others

Application Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032 ) Personal Care Products Home Fragrance Aromatherapy

Packaging Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032 ) Spray Bottles Roll-Ons Solid Perfumes

Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032 ) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

