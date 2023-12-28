Carbide Inserts Market Size Worth USD 2.06 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbide inserts market size was USD 1.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. In the rapidly evolving landscape of industrial manufacturing, the global carbide inserts market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for carbide tools across various industries. Notably, aerospace, automobile, material handling, and construction sectors are leveraging carbide inserts to achieve high-precision metal shaping and grounding, leading to increased efficiency and profitability.

One of the key factors contributing to the market's revenue growth is the swift integration of carbide inserts in precision engineering applications such as turning, milling, and boring. The construction industry's rapid growth, facilitated by technological advancements and superior raw materials, further amplifies the demand for carbide tools. Manufacturers are focusing on high-performance coatings and optimal cutting geometries to enhance tool efficiency.

However, the market faces challenges in the form of price fluctuations for raw materials and a shortage of skilled labor. Various raw materials, including calcium, aluminum, silicon, iron, and tungsten carbide, are used in carbide tool manufacturing, and their costs impact the final product pricing. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow steadily, fueled by innovations and new product developments.

Tool Type Insights: Milling Tools Lead the Way

In terms of tool type segmentation, the milling tool segment emerged as the leader in the global carbide inserts market in 2022. Milling tools play a crucial role in various industries, offering high efficiency, rigidity, and hardness. Their significance in automotive and construction industries, coupled with the advantages of carbide inserts, has made them indispensable for modern manufacturing. The ability to reduce production time, enhance precision, and optimize costs underscores the value of milling tools.

The drilling tool segment is poised for moderately fast revenue growth, driven by increased use in automotive electronics, aerospace, and energy sectors. The demand for eco-friendly drilling tools is rising, aligning with global efforts toward sustainability and environmental protection.

Coating Insights: Coated Carbide Inserts Dominate the Market

Coated carbide inserts are expected to dominate the market, holding a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. These coated tools offer excellent mechanical and cutting performance, combining toughness and strength with high hardness, wear resistance, and low friction. The versatility of coated carbide inserts makes them essential for processing a wide range of materials, particularly in manufacturing steels and iron products.

On the other hand, non-coated carbide inserts are projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate. Their affordability and suitability for specific working conditions, especially in non-ferrous material applications like aluminum, make them a preferred choice in certain industries.

End-Use Insights: Automotive Industry Takes the Lead

In terms of end-use segmentation, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global carbide inserts market. The automotive industry's increasing reliance on carbide inserts for various applications, including cylinder heads and engine block machining, contributes to the segment's growth. The rising adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) further propels the demand for carbide inserts in the automotive sector.

The aerospace segment is poised for steady revenue growth, driven by increased manufacturing and production activity in aerospace and aircraft machinery. The aerospace industry's reliance on advanced drilling techniques and cutting tool design contributes to the demand for carbide inserts.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Europe Shows Fastest Growth, Asia Pacific Holds Significant Share

In terms of regional distribution, North America dominated the market in 2022, attributed to the expansion of precision manufacturing industries. The region's steel production processes have significantly contributed to the demand for carbide inserts.

Europe is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, driven by economic development and the introduction of new products supporting precision manufacturing capabilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, fueled by the increasing number of manufacturers in automotive and construction machinery and the region's rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global carbide inserts market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective carbide inserts solutions. some major players included in the global carbide inserts market report are:

Strategic Development

On 9 May 2023. Kyocera, Kyocera Corporation introduced new CVD coating materials, CA115P and CA125P, for turning insert grades in automotive and industrial steel machining. These coatings offer high wear and fracture resistance, ensuring long tool life.

On 12 February 2021, Mantos Copper, Japan's third-largest copper smelter completed USD520 million in project finance, marking the largest project finance completion in the mining sector. The USD275 million investment includes a pro-rata portion of construction capital expenditure and adjustments for working capital since February. Mitsubishi Materials agreed to provide a USD 60 million credit facility to cover potential cost overruns until the project's completion. The mine, owned by a consortium led by Audley Capital Advisors and Orion Mine Finance, plans to spend USD 784 million to expand facilities and build a concentrator for sulfide ore extraction and processing.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbide inserts market on the basis of tool type, configuration, coating, end-use, and region:

Tool Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Drilling Tools Milling Tools Turning Tools Routers Countersinks Others

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hand Based Machine Based

Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Coated Non-Coated

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automotive Electrics & Electrical Plastics Aerospace Marine Construction & Mining Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



